Kiara Advani's Hana gown is a corseted genius for a glam-packed party look

Red vibes for a shiny bright look. Kiara Advani isn't a seasoned fashionista and it helps us to tackle any style trepidation with much wisdom. Last night she was a bang-on bombshell who dazzled in a gown and it does look like summer will do it sweet for us. Regardless of colour powers we meet on a daily basis, there is a downright dominant identity that red holds strongly. Who needs a gown? The Kiara kind. We do and we're confident in calling it the party style confidant.

Every season or month has its own remnant no matter how quickly we get consumed by this fast-forwarding era of life. In the universe of fashion, all is beautiful but sometimes strikingly sparkly and bold. Kiara is a trophy-holder in this case and she's never not on with it. The great thing about a gown is that it makes us want to party and it can solely put up a show to steal our hearts.

Kiara Advani looks superb in a red gown

The Bollywood actress dared to flaunt a stunning look as she rocked a Hana gown. Made in the Albanian world, the Lust stories actress' look for an awards event was styled by Tanya Ghavri. We cannot escape its sexy thigh-high slit, embellishments and semi-sheer bodice. Her corseted, off -shoulder attire bore long sleeves and a train. Corsets of 2023 are just as fabulously modern as these were in 2022, new waves of abuzz are adding up to the list.

Why wear one corset when you can don a hundred more? Kiara Advani's latest look too brought its own sunshine and vibrant rays. We caught it with her strappy metallic stilettos too. The 30-year-old's look had no emphasis on accessories. A ring became a talk of shine here. You cannot convince us that a sleek hairdo and peach makeup are never perfect.

