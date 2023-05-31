Kiara Advani's Hermes sandals worth Rs 62K are costlier than her oversized coord outfit; PICS inside

Kiara Advani, who is known for her impeccable sense of style, has once again made heads turn with her latest fashion statement. The talented actress recently stepped out to go to a dubbing studio for a session in Mumbai, in a gorgeous outfit that she perfectly complemented with a pair of luxurious Hermes sandals. Her pictures were snapped by the paparazzi in front of the studio as she rushed inside.

These pictures of her stunning look have taken the internet by storm, and fans are going gaga over her fashion choices. Are you wondering what she was wearing and how much it all costs? Well, let’s dive right in for the details.

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in a co-ord set

Kiara Advani’s outfit for her casual day around town was a perfect blend of elegance and funk. She opted for a chic bohemian stripe oversized coord set by Sonam and Paras Modi worth Rs. 28,800 which accentuated her graceful persona. She wore a white t-shirt underneath it, the touch of white added a splash of style to her overall outfit. Don’t you think so?

However, what truly stole the show were the exquisite white Hermes sandals that Kiara Advani chose to complete her ensemble. The sandals, which reportedly cost a staggering Rs. 62,831, exuded opulence and class and elevated the outfit. Crafted from the finest materials and designed with meticulous attention to detail, these sandals showcased the brand's signature craftsmanship and timeless appeal. She sported a natural no-makeup look with a neat ponytail to complete her outfit.

It is no surprise that Advani has become a fashion icon for many, as she consistently manages to effortlessly pull off even the most challenging looks with the utmost grace and confidence. Apart from her stunning appearance, Kiara has also been making waves in the film industry with her remarkable performances. With each project, she continues to showcase her versatility as an actress and has garnered a massive fan following.

So, what did you think about Kiara Advani’s funky outfit and shoes? Do you want these in your wardrobe? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

