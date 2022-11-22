Kiara Advani’s House of CB ensemble and Christian Louboutins scream all-eyes-on-me

Kiara Advani is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pedneker. Amidst the ongoing promotions, the actress has been serving arresting looks since her Versace look. This time, Kiara stepped out in a risqué sartorial all-white ensemble by the designer label House Of CB. The style icon has been making a compelling case for sartorial silhouettes. The actress just dropped multiple pictures on the ‘gram in a high-octane pristine white coordinated set that was styled sartorially. Bookmark the look for the next time you want to step out in an effortless yet statement-making ensemble.

If you are keen on pulling off a solid-colored coordinated ensemble . Let Kiara be your inspiration. The actress recently stepped out for promotions in a stunning all-white ensemble co-ord right out of the racks of House of CB. She is certainly serving lessons on how to style the ultimate versatile urban staple with just the right amount of drama. Kiara’s ensemble consists of an Ivory Cropped Cardigan called Eloise that we cannot stop gazing at rightly paired with an Ivory Ribbed Knit Button Front Maxi Skirt called Gioia by House of CB. The cropped cardigan worth £79.00 or Rs.7,647.91 is 'Eloise' a luxurious soft ribbed knit top that’s made to deliver a slim, cropped silhouette. The cardigan features multiple open buttons in the front for a risque flash of skin. The generously stretchable cardigan is accentuated with long sleeves with attractive split button cuffs.

The cardigan can be paired with a casual pair of denim for stylish lunch or with a chic skirt like Kiara for drinks with the girls or classy dinner dates. The ivory-hued maxi skirt worth £79.00 or Rs.7,647.91 is the oh-so-chic staple skirt you must have in your wardrobe. Curated with a similar soft ribbed knit fabric the high-waisted skirt is made to hug your body at just the right places. Designed by House Of CB, the easy-to-wear skirt fits close at the hips and falls to a graceful ankle length with a statement open work element on the left side, accentuated with delicate button details. Team up the ensemble with a pair of Christian Louboutin stilettos in silver with a striking T-strap to step out in style. Add to the aesthetic by skimping on accessories and sticking to a pair of minimal earrings. To finish off the Kiara-approved way flaunt your wavy tresses and go with striking eyes, bold brows, and nude lips.

Kiara’s white look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

