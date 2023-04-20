Kiara Advani's Louis Vuitton Solar Ray Steamer PM bag has a dash of Summer neon

Oh my god, another Louis Vuitton lottery. Any reference received now has a high conversion rate of adding to our shoppable obsession. That is an unstoppable fashionista on purchase duty. This look although has the right idea and especially of trustable style value, it came with a catch. What is it, can you guess? Kiara Advani's airport look from yesterday featured a massively priced handbag and why are we tempted to have one in your closet? We can never run out of fashion-related answers. This edit shall say it all without any trail of breadcrumbs left.

Most things in life both good and bad to be precise, are heavily rotational. Days turn into nights and the coldest winter becomes the brightest summer. To say it in an unfiltered tone, impermanence is an unavoidable thing in our lives. We somehow become fans of change and that is how a fashionable wardrobe comes into being. Some we carry from one season to another and some just don't make it. It is all in the hands of utility, comfort and how statement-conscious an item it is.

Kiara Advani aces her airport look with a Louis Vuitton bag

Even more so we feel that dents caused by a certain purchase have a deep payoff outcome. That could be very well true when we go on a scout for lavish handbags. In search of one, we stopped at the Govinda Naam Mera actress's recent look. Currently, with thousands on the horizon bubbling up, Louis Vuitton is getting its attention on a soaring level.

Bollywood celebrities too have themselves trained to be in love with the French luxury brand's outfits and accessories. It is impossible to deny its trendy and classy prevalence, so why not? Such is the case with the Shershaah actress's back-to-Mumbai look.

If you can recall, the stylish girl possesses a tiny backpack of a similar monogram base from the same swanky brand. It famously came to be referred to as the 'Palm Springs' Rs. 431427.2 accessory. If you were influenced by it look at what doesn't have the face of a common tote bag. Much like all carry-worthy accessories, her Solar Ray Steamer PM bag talks business first and next everything else. It's pretty aged and has been there on shelves and around since 2019. Created under the name of the late Virgil Abloh's Runway SS 2019 collection, it consisted of the signature print, a buckle detail, a top handle, neon orange chain detail and a multi-coloured strap.

We also saw an outfit play a convincing role in the 30-year-old's look. Tank tops cannot be under-appreciated now and it would be wrong on a part to not have you introduced to another basic. Kiara donned a deep grey monotone tank top with black velvet pants. Its non-skinny fit is what makes it utterly likeable in this hot season.

Just like her ensemble, her accessory too got us to like it this time. Shall we make it accessories, instead? See the flow of simplicity with her gold bracelets and kicks with blue soles. Kiara's wavy hairdo also styled with a side partition looked neatly done as her barely-there-makeup.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments below.

