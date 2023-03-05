Kiara Advani's Manish Malhotra jumpsuit proves summer party glam and shine shall be our new style drill

From February to March, the many shades of Kiara Advani are getting brighter. What started off as her wedding glamour grew into an event day special and the newest a dance evening. You see how her fashion index is as varied as ours but hers is probably a little too blingier lately. We came to realisation yesterday that we will soon be looking at spring and summer with our sunglasses and never put our eyes to test during the day. The sun knows to give its dose and so we also need to be familiar with the moods of the season. Jumpsuits, mini dresses, bum shorts, crop tops, rompers, skirts will leave you tempted throughout. We'll show you how to handle your fashion mind.

Did you miss the Good Newwz actress's performance from the Women's Premier League (WPL) which was held in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium? Her onesie ensemble didn't lack any lite so you can ease into it for when you're on your feet to party. How many outfits have you shopped since the salary week? Though our intention is to tell you about Kiara's look, our instinct to help you get on the shinier side got in the way.

Kiara Advani shines in a sequin jumpsuit

Does your style lexicon speak of a jumpsuit? Ours does and it's the Kiara chic. Taking it rightly so, we checked out her Manish Malhotra attire. Her halter neck single-piece outfit featured a plunging neckline and a bare back with two thin straps. Monotone is an undifficult style to rock and all sequins you see on this custom creation, is certainly a selling point.

The Govinda Naam Mera actress proved her single-piece was toasty but so was her shimmery holographic pointed-toe pumps. Would you run the risk of wearing these slouchy boots in the scorching season? We would trade anything for this fancy pair.

The 30-year-old wore a pair of studded earrings. It might not be hard to understand the usage of mini stickers. Mascara and kohl defined her gorgeous eyes and peach painted her lips. If you have an affinity for a wavy hairdo, take your notes from here.

