Kiara Advani's mustard saree with a blingy blouse is one to bookmark; proves she is a true fashion inspiration

These days, many Bollywood divas have been mesmerizing us with their exquisite fashion games and stylish fashion choices. One of the most pretty divas on this list is the incomparable, beautiful, and well-loved, Kiara Advani. Keeping up with her reputation, the undeniably radiant diva of Bollywood, recently graced the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with her presence. What caught everyone’s eye was the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress’ choice of attire - a mesmerizing mustard yellow saree that not only exuded elegance but also cemented her status as a true fashion inspiration.

So, what are we even waiting for? Why don’t we take a closer look at how the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress effortlessly pulled off this stunning ensemble? Let’s take a deep dive, right in.

Kiara Advani exudes beauty in a sunlight-colored vibrant saree

The Lust Stories actress was recently seen wearing a beyond-gorgeous mustard yellow saree by Jayanti Reddy which was made of silk with a pretty scalloped border, embellished with a lovely silver intricate floral design. The floor-length 6 yards of pure elegance, worth Rs. 1,29,900, was draped beautifully with a ruched effect. Its beyond-lovely pallu was spread wide and rested over her left shoulder, and glided gracefully. The talented Kabir Singh actress paired this with an embellished silver blouse, worth Rs. 29,900, with wide straps which is entirely laden with intricate blingy embroidery, and a plunging, deep sweetheart neckline. And, the Laxmii actress looks super fabulous.

The talented Govinda Naam Mera actress further decided to complete her vibrant yellow ensemble with silver platform-heeled sandals to add to the ensemble’s allure. Kiara also decided to accessorize her stylish ethnic outfit with traditional silver statement earrings, a few matching kada’s, a gorgeous matching ring, and a pretty black bindi. She looked incomparably beautiful as she arrived with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. Furthermore, the pretty JugJugg Jeeyo actress decided to tie her hair up and style it into a sleek center-parted bun that added to her charm and beauty, accentuating her outfit further.

On the other hand, the talented Shershaah actress’ alluring makeup look, with well-defined eyes with black eyeliner, matching kajal, and pretty eyeshadow, with a gorgeous blush, exquisite highlighter, and of course, a beautiful natural-looking light brown lipstick, perfectly complemented and elevated her entire incomparably stylish ethnic ensemble. With each detail carefully thought out, from the ruched draping to the statement earrings and makeup, Kiara managed to leave a lasting impression. Once again, Advani has proven that she is not just an actress but also a true fashion inspiration. The Game Changer actress’ radiant and confident appearance in this outfit is a testament to her influence on contemporary fashion.

After all, as the Indoo Ki Jawani actress’ fans, we couldn’t help but take notes and bookmark this iconic look. But, what are your thoughts on the gorgeous actress’ ethnic and elegant outfit? Comment below to share your opinions with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone showcases how to merge traditional elegance with modernity in red Sabyasachi fit