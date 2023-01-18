Kiara Advani's Prada shoulder bag adds the perfect light to her monotone outfit; Check out its price

If you are asking for a friend to help you with some shopping chores, we can be that friend. In today's story of what-needs-to-be-known, it's about an actress-approved bag and how gold it is. Love is what we feel for that accessory. In 2023, we want something lightweight, highly chic and in all of a sheeny charm. Things will get compliment-worthy and that is the kind of result we await the most, are we right? It is seriously so fun and nice as proved by Kiara Advani last night.

For the movie screening of Mission Majnu, the Bollywood actress arrived to cheer for actor Sidharth Malhotra and his team. Dressed in what you could call a simple white ensemble, a cropped tank top clubbed with wide-leg pants designed with a flared silhouette, it is the look that made us learn that easy does it. Now get creative, sling on a Prada bag and get totally glowy.

Kiara Advani’s Prada crossbody bag is such an eye-catcher

Perfection at times does come with a price. Think luxe and be impressed with the mini accessory and the one to keep not just your credit cards but also your phone and lipstick safe. Can we look at you as a convert? The one who doesn't adore tote bags at all times? We solemnly pledge to look at the edgy things that life brings to us. This triangle-shaped bag just twins rightly with the Italian brand's logo. Did you also check out Shanaya Kapoor's crystal-embellished black bag from Prada worth Rs. 338,507.10 which she took to Kaajal Anand's birthday bash recently? The iconic triangle shape has all the demand right now.

We can't keep you away from details like what makes it the mother of all the other bags. The Saffiano leather bag is nifty and can also be worn as a crossbody, a fanny pack, is something that is established. With markings of sleek lines on it and more coolness in the form of all things removable from a chain handle, and a zipper pouch, to a logo-printed and woven shoulder strap which can turn your look into a clutch or an arm candy. You can also style your party night outfits with this bag and also don't forget that it comes with an enameled metal logo. Make it all yours at the cost of Rs. 173989.83 (approx.).

Kiara also rocked a gold wristwatch, bracelet and nude-toned footwear. She tied her hair into a pulled-back bun and wore nude lipstick plus gloss and mascara to seal up her casual look.