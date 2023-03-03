Kiara Advani's ribbed skirt and Dion Lee crop top prove spring-style joys are here

Spring is going tring, tring. Is the much-awaited call to look at the new season and its finest fashion finally here? You know how we fare style-wise once winter has closed its chapter upon us. We turn to vibrant outfits which are airy, short and cute. Anything that remotely feels cosy is hated and today there was a hotline we connected to. It's called Kiara Advani's style. If you have an unplanned mood board that requires some chic fillings and don't mind giving in your earnings to an outfit, look at how mustard yellow came in with great rapture.

We're honestly done battling with jackets but our hearts are certainly unsure about how often we want to colour-match our looks. We cannot have a clear-cut reply because style lessons are getting fed into our visual banks regularly. Here's what made a splash this afternoon. Why? The event that Kiara headed as its new face does have a hue that speaks boldly for itself.

Kiara Advani looks stunning in a strapless top and maxi skirt

Who wouldn't be on one's feet to find this two-piece outfit? After all, the adage has its way of making us understand what we need to know. All good things come with a side of something that could be troublesome. To make it a set, start thy search. Well, the top is just a tab or two away, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress rocked a crop top from Dion Lee. What adds to the matrix of glamour is the Mobius bandeau top's silver-tone looped hardware one up and at the hem.

Designed from organic cotton stretch twill and available under the Australian-based fashion designer's new outfit release, you can club the Rs. 27,161.24 piece with a ribbed skirt. The 30-year-old's look was also styled with a maxi skirt which bore slits. For alternate and easy options, check out Mango and Chloé which have interesting offerings. Now that your style engine looks well-fuelled, opt for ankle-strap sandals and yellow bangles as styled by Ami Patel. She wore a customised necklace. Hmm, what do you want to wear? Glossy lips and a wavy hairdo, it's a wrap from Ki.

