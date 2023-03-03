Kiara Advani's ribbed skirt and Dion Lee crop top prove spring-style joys are here

If you're glam and you know it, wear yellow (IYKYK). Kiara Advani's OOTD is the fire we love to talk about.

Written by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on Mar 03, 2023   |  05:52 PM IST  |  2.9K
Kiara Advani , celebrity fashion, bollywood, crop top, skirts
Kiara Advani's ribbed skirt and Dion Lee crop top prove spring-style joys are here

Spring is going tring, tring. Is the much-awaited call to look at the new season and its finest fashion finally here? You know how we fare style-wise once winter has closed its chapter upon us. We turn to vibrant outfits which are airy, short and cute. Anything that remotely feels cosy is hated and today there was a hotline we connected to. It's called Kiara Advani's style. If you have an unplanned mood board that requires some chic fillings and don't mind giving in your earnings to an outfit, look at how mustard yellow came in with great rapture. 

We're honestly done battling with jackets but our hearts are certainly unsure about how often we want to colour-match our looks. We cannot have a clear-cut reply because style lessons are getting fed into our visual banks regularly. Here's what made a splash this afternoon. Why? The event that Kiara headed as its new face does have a hue that speaks boldly for itself. 

Kiara Advani looks stunning in a strapless top and maxi skirt

Who wouldn't be on one's feet to find this two-piece outfit? After all, the adage has its way of making us understand what we need to know. All good things come with a side of something that could be troublesome. To make it a set, start thy search. Well, the top is just a tab or two away, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress rocked a crop top from Dion Lee. What adds to the matrix of glamour is the Mobius bandeau top's silver-tone looped hardware one up and at the hem.

Kiara in a yellow crop top and slit skirt

Designed from organic cotton stretch twill and available under the Australian-based fashion designer's new outfit release, you can club the Rs. 27,161.24 piece with a ribbed skirt. The 30-year-old's look was also styled with a maxi skirt which bore slits. For alternate and easy options, check out Mango and Chloé which have interesting offerings. Now that your style engine looks well-fuelled, opt for ankle-strap sandals and yellow bangles as styled by Ami Patel. She wore a customised necklace. Hmm, what do you want to wear? Glossy lips and a wavy hairdo, it's a wrap from Ki. 

 

Kiara in a crop top and skirt

Can you rate their looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Madhuri Dixit or Manushi Chhillar, whose Ridhima Bhasin gharara set do you love?

About The Author
Manjusha Naik
Manjusha Naik
Writer

A fashion writer by day and a makeup inspiration by the night, Manjusha is also an ardent animal lover. With multiple me... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: VIRAL BHAYANI, INSTAGRAM, APH IMAGES

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!