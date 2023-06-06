Kiara Advani's Saint Laurent handbag is ready to paint the world neon in style; Know its massive price

Enter Kiara Advani's neon corner. Look neon, feel neon! It's been a while since she has done her neon cycle and her look from last night proves she is a big Summer girl. She loves her neon bags as entirely as her crop tops and breezy pants. Whimsical and stylish, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was spotted in Mumbai recently celebrating the release and success of her upcoming film along with the makers and her co-star Kartik Aaryan. Neon stays shining and you do know who is the major inspiration behind this story and our words.

The clock (Okay, weather in this case) is ticking, it technically isn't monsoon yet, and for a very statement-making purpose, we are certain that we will make neon an anti-weather trend. There is something so wild and right about neon that we have forgotten it was made for Summer. A fabulous look is closer than you think and on that declaration, we give you complete details of Advani's accessories that completed her look. Above all, we know there is room for both her handbag and loafers in your style diary.

Kiara Advani serves a neon moment in style

The Bollywood actress opted for a white ribbed crop top designed with a square neckline and styled her OOTN with beige bottoms. The loose fit offers breathability and ample airflow compared to fitted pants, proving that coolness hits differently, her bottoms featured an elasticated waistband, baggy and textured pockets, and an asymmetric hemline.

The second her cutesy handbag got onboard with her outfit, it became a non-subtle look. She carried the nano Saint Laurent Sac du Jour tote bag. Her neon green accessory which was curated in Italy was a structured piece with a logo stamp, top handles and a sling strap. It was insanely eye-arresting. Sometimes it isn't the plain black handbag you always need, get this pop of fun for Rs 3,61,511.75.

She wore a pair of Loro Piana suede loafers. It's now a pack of three, yeah? Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are all pure fans of the Italian brand's expensive loafers. Plus she rocked some fashionably gold handcuffs. Pretty Kiara's hairstyle was left down and styled straight. Her makeup included mascara, kohl and lipstick. What do you think of this look?

Neon is very non-boring as it adds a bold touch to your ensemble. Read up on how you can incorporate a dashing dose of neon into your looks. Create your feed-worthy fashion in style. If you do not want to color-coordinate your neons, pair them with neutral items to balance the color's eccentricities. How about color-blocking your outfit? You can also approach neon in terms of accessories such as handbags, belts, sunglasses, or jewelry to round off your look.

Find your flare; here's how. Flared bottoms curated from linen, cotton, or chambray are advisable for the Summer heat. Team these pants often with crop tops or tight-fitted tank tops to keep your look spot-on.

Do you love her outfit and accessories? Let us know in the comments section.