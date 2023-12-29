Kiara Advani's statement accessories: 6 must-try trends

Kiara Advani, a name synonymous with elegance and style, has mastered the art of accessorizing, turning ordinary ensembles into extraordinary fashion statements. So, why don’t we delve into the captivating world of the talented diva’s accessories, unveiling six must-have pieces that promise to redefine your wardrobe? From snake-inspired spiral watches to delicate embellished chokers, each accessory is a testament to her impeccable taste and ability to elevate any outfit.

So, read on and join us on this sartorial journey as we unlock the power of Kiara Advani’s effortlessly perfect accessory game. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

6 must-have super trendy accessories from Kiara Advani’s wardrobe

1. The snake-inspired spiral watch:

The sassy Satyaprem Ki Katha actress elevated a strapless black dress with a Bulgari Serpenti watch to create the chicest ensemble for her koffee date with Karan Johar on national television. This watch would add a modern edge to all your ensembles.

2. The statement layered necklace:

The beautiful Shershaah actress recently wore a gorgeous layered gold beaded necklace to elevate her sultry saree in hues of red with matching gold embellishments. This classy piece would look great with all your ensembles

3. The layered cable-like bracelet:

The talented Kabir Singh actress recently wore a gorgeous and vibrant red co-ord set featuring a cropped top with a matching fitted skirt and elevated the super sassy outfit with layered gold and silver cable bracelets that deserve to be in your wardrobe.

4. Choker-like traditional neckpiece:

The incredible Lust Stories actress recently chose to elevate her dark blue velvet lehenga set with a matching dupatta, with a choker-like gold necklace with Kundan work and pearl droplets. This would indeed be a great addition to your wardrobe.

5. Chunky square-shaped hoops:

The awesome Jugjugg Jeeyo actress recently chose to wear gold-colored large chunky square-shaped hoops with her black glittery sheer full-sleeved bodysuit. This sassy piece can literally elevate any western ensemble.

6. Delicate embellished chokers:

The beyond-beautiful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress recently chose to wear a ladder-shaped delicate gold-colored embellished choker, encrusted with shimmery crystals which effortlessly elevated her classy olive green dress. We’re undoubtedly in love.

In a realm where fashion is a language, the diva speaks fluently through her carefully curated accessories. The snake-inspired spiral watch, the statement layered necklace, the layered cable bracelet, the choker-like traditional neckpiece, the chunky square-shaped hoops, and the delicately embellished chokers — each piece tells a story of sophistication and individuality. In fact, to say that we’re obsessed with these pieces would be a total understatement.

As bid adieu to this exploration, let’s remember that these accessories aren’t just adornments; they are keys to unlocking your own unique style. So, go ahead and channel the glamour, confidence, and charm of Kiara Advani as you embrace these timeless accessories, and let your fashion game soar to new heights. Are you feeling inspired? Which one is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below, right away.

