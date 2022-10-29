Kiara Advani’s Stella McCartney bag steals the show when teamed up with a chic all-white ensemble

Kiara Advani was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport all decked up in a monochrome white ensemble. The actress paired her casual white outfit with her bright yellow Stella McCartney bag which certainly gave us major airport fashion cues. Scroll on for a closer look at the actress’s designer bag.

Kiara Advani’s all-white look teamed up with a Stella McCartney bag

When it comes to airport diaries, Kiara Advani has always proven she is a queen of keeping her looks comfortable yet chic. This time she was spotted at the Mumbai international airport and her Stella McCartney bag stole the show. For her outfit, she decided to keep it comfortable, minimal, and stylish at the same time. The actress picked a pristine white sweatshirt that featured a relaxed fit, front closure buttons, and a hoodie. She paired her hoodie with a pair of white straight-fit trousers. The actress accessorized her airport outfit for the day with a statement-making bright yellow Stella McCartney bag. The offbeat luxe bag definitely adds a wow factor to her all-white look.

Take cues from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’ on how to strategically add a stunning contrasting touch of color with just the right bag pick. Her Stella McCartney tote bag features gold-based chain-link straps which definitely added a charm to her on-fleek white aesthetic Kiara's decided to complete her look with sleek straight middle-parted hair and clear block heels. She also went for minimal makeup that features nude eyeshadow, black liner, mascara-rich eyelashes, defined eyebrows, and nude lips.

Kiara's all-white airport look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

