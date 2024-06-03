Kiara Advani’s swarovski adorned lehenga which she wore on Isha Ambani’s wedding can be your best pick for cocktail soirée

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy have already fueled excitement among celeb watchers and celebs themselves. And, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the illustrious parents of the groom-to-be are gearing up for another lavish celebration set to take place in July. But, before we dive into the upcoming extravaganza, let’s cast our minds back to the unforgettable moments from Isha Ambani’s wedding, where Bollywood star Kiara Advani stole the limelight with her stunning outfit.

In December 2018, Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal. The guest list of the wedding read like the who's who of the entertainment and business world, making celebrations nothing less than a grand fairytale. With her amazing sense of style, it was Kiara Advani who captivated onlookers with her impeccable sense of style. Let’s take a closer look at her dress.

Kiara Advani’s look at Isha Ambani’s wedding

Kiara dazzled everyone in a stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga. Her outfit consisted of a beautiful embellished skirt and a matching pastel pink blouse. The skirt was the focal point of her ensemble, embellished with intricate details like 3D appliques and floral motifs, made using Swarovski crystals.

The elements took her skirt a notch up. But, it was her blouse that definitely stole the show. The Kabir Singh actress opted for a sleeveless blouse that came with a shaded pink dupatta attached to it.

The unique design gave the blouse the appearance of an off-shoulder silhouette, adding a modern twist to the traditional outfit, and also giving it a touch of fluidity.

Kiara Advani’s jewellery and accessories

Breaking away from chunky jewellery, the Shershaah actress opted for a more understated approach. She picked a classic diamond necklace paired with matching earrings. It perfectly complemented her outfit without overshadowing it.

In the make-up department, the actress went for a romantic and dewy look, enhancing her natural beauty. She opted for soft hues and subtle highlights that accentuated her make-up, giving her face a perfect glow for celebratory occasions.

Her hairstyle truly added a unique charm to her look. She opted for a messy ponytail. To elevate her mane further, the actress adorned it with pearls adding a hint of whimsy to her hairstyle.

As we eagerly await the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, we can’t help but be reminiscent of Isha’s wedding.

One thing is for sure: with celebrities like Kiara Advani in attendance, the splendour of the event is sure to soar to new heights as the world impatiently awaits another spectacle of love and luxury.

