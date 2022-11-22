Kiara Advani's tiny Versace bag costs a BOMB, it can easily sponsor a luxurious trip to Maldives
For the trailer launch of Govinda Naam Mera, Kiara Advani glammed up in a denim corset top by Versace, and black glossy pants. She also carried a Versace bag which cost a whopping Rs 1.65 lakh!
Kiara Advani has been making heads turn with her sartorial choices lately. From sultry gowns and stylish dresses to desi ethnic ensembles, Kiara has been grabbing all the attention for her stunning looks. While the actresses opted for the most gorgeous traditional outfits during Diwali, she has also been serving some sizzling looks in western looks. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Recently, at the film’s trailer launch event, Kiara dazzled in a Versace top and black leather pants. She also carried a Versace handbag, and its cost will send you reeling!
Kiara Advani flaunts her Versace bag worth Rs 1.65 lakh
Kiara Advani looked absolutely stunning in a denim corset top by Versace that had leather accents, and a bustier neckline. The top alone was worth Rs. 1,12,303! She paired it with black glossy slim-fit pants. In pictures that the actress posted on Instagram, she can be seen flaunting her handbag by Versace, which she evidently loves a lot! In her caption, she wrote, “Got me a Versace La Medusa #versacelamedusa #versacebag.” The Versace La Medusa Patent mini bag costs a whopping 1,65,800 rupees, and it can easily sponsor a trip to the Maldives! The bag features the luxury brand’s signature chunky chain-lock handle, and a Medusa plaque at the center.
Kiara kept her hair open in waves, and opted for minimal makeup which consisted of glossy nude lips, and mascara-adorned lashes. Her look fetched her compliments from not just her fans, but also various fellow celebrities. Ananya Panday commented, “you look amazing!!!” Check out the pictures below.
Kiara Advani’s work front
Kiara Advani has some interesting projects in the pipeline. Apart from Govinda Naam Mera, she will next be seen in RC 15, directed by Shankar. She will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans.
