Kiara Advani's wedding lehenga inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and her love for Rome, REVEALS Manish Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures have sent their fans into a meltdown! The newlyweds, who tied the knot yesterday, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, dropped their wedding pictures with the most adorable caption that read, “"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai." We seek your love and blessing in our journey ahead.” Kiara Advani made for a beautiful bride, and we just couldn’t take our eyes off her. Both, Kiara and Sidharth opted for Manish Malhotra ensembles for their big day, and now, the ace fashion designer has shared details about the bride and groom’s ensembles, as well as the inspiration behind them! Manish Malhotra shares details of Kiara Advani’s bridal lehenga and jewellery

Kiara Advani looked nothing short of royalty in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, the beautiful dupatta with scalloped detailing, ombre pink choodas and crystal kaliras by Mrinalini Chandra, and bespoke diamonds and emerald jewellery from Manish Malhotra Jewellery. Manish Malhotra’s Instagram page revealed details about the lehenga and mentioned that it featured intricate embroidery inspired by Sidharth and Kiara’s love for the city of Rome. “Our alluring #ManishMalhotraBride Kiara stuns in a custom ombre #ManishMalhotraLehenga in hues of empress rose. The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of the roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real swarvoski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle,” read the caption. Kiara wore a jewellery set by Manish Malhotra Jewellery, and it featured ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. Her jewellery perfectly complimented her pink outfit.

Details of Sidharth Malhotra’s ensemble and jewellery by Manish Malhotra The handsome groom Sidharth Malhotra also opted for a Manish Malhotra ensemble for his wedding. He looked elegant in a gold sherwani that featured threadwork, zardosi and badla work. “Our handsome #ManishMalhotraGroom Sidharth opts for the perfect amalgamation of whimsical and dreamy in a custom Manish Malhotra creation. Exuding old world charm, Sidharth wears a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse.”

Sidharth wore Manish Malhotra Polki Jewellery which was studded with fine uncut diamonds, and it further enhances his regal look. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made for a beautiful couple, and we can’t stop gushing over their gorgeous looks from their wedding.

