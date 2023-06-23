Kiara Advani’s white Zara ruffled top is fun, feminine and cute; Its price tag will leave you surprised

Kiara Advani is always at the top of her fashion game, and has been making some stylish appearances of late. She will soon be seen in her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and recently, both actors were spotted in Mumbai post their shoot. Kiara was seen making her way to the vanity van, and she happily chatted with the paparazzi as they clicked pictures of the actress. Kiara looked effortlessly chic in a white top paired with blue denim jeans. The white top is from Zara, and we think it can be a great addition to your wardrobe! Want to know more about it? Scroll down for details.

Kiara Advani rocks a white ruffled Zara top with blue denim jeans

Kiara Advani was seen rocking a sleeveless white top from Zara, which was equal parts chic and comfortable. It is just perfect to wear in this sweltering heat, and is all things cute and feminine. The V-neck top has thin straps and ruffle details that make the top look anything but basic. The top costs Rs 2,590, and its breezy silhouette makes it an excellent pick for summer! Kiara paired the top with tight-fitted light-blue jeans, and tan-colored boots.

She further amped up her casual look by accessorizing with silver dangling earrings, and a stack of silver bangles, and left her hair open in soft waves. Check out her pictures below!

What did you think about Kiara Advani’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

