Kriti Sanon channels retro vibes in a polka-dotted black handkerchief-hem midi dress and Jimmy Choo heels

Hello, fashionistas! Prepare for another breathtaking black ensemble from none other than the exquisite Kriti Sanon. This Bollywood diva's immaculate style never fails to captivate us, and this time is no exception. Kriti stunned us with her all-black attire. The dress was courtesy of a high-end luxury label and emanated vintage feelings with polka dots. Kriti demonstrated once again why she is regarded as a fashion figure in the fashion industry with her perfect fashion sense. So, if you're a black lover like us, keep an eye on Kriti Sanon's design choices since she never disappoints.

Kriti Sanon wears a polka-dotted midi dress

Set to be blown away by Kriti Sanon's stunning black halter neck ensemble. The gorgeous halter neck style of this nipped waist dress makes it a stunner. But wait, there's more! Kriti simply included lovely polka dots on the top bodice to provide a touch of nostalgic design. What a beautiful blend of old and contemporary! Not to mention the handkerchief hemline, which gave this midi dress an air of flirtatious fun. It's reasonable to say that this costume was tailor-made for Kriti's tall frame, as she wore it with effortless grace. Stay tuned to see how she accessorized her look.

Black heels for a black midi dress

Here's some information on Kriti Sanon's stunning black halter neck ensemble! She not only looked stunning in the midi dress, but she also nailed the accessory game. Kriti paired her amazing attire with the oh-so-glam Jimmy Choo pumps, which retail for Rs. 70,431. With their high heels made of real leather and embellished with trendy studs, these black pumps are a true masterpiece. The stiletto design of these shoes suited Kriti's polka-dotted attire wonderfully, creating a fashion match made in heaven. Kriti certainly understands how to choose the right accessories to take her appearance to the next level. This look was styled by Sukriti Grover.

Kriti Sanon's attention to detail is simply amazing! She picked the right set of earrings to compliment her magnificent black halter neck gown - black and white spherical studs that provided an extra touch of refinement to her look. Ishhaara and Golden Window Jewellery, both recognized for their beautiful designs, provided these stunning items. Kriti's haircut was modest yet elegant, with a left partition that perfectly framed her face. Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs created a faultless appearance with her hair and makeup. Kriti's makeup was flawless, with pink eyeshadow that made her eyes shine and a peach-colored lipstick that accentuated her inherent beauty.

Did you like this polka-dotted mini dress? Let us know in the comment section below.

