Kriti Sanon dazzles in an Arpita Mehta mirror work saree perfect for a sparkly Summer night

A Summer saree story. What is it like to wear black in this humid-heavy season? Exactly what you'd label it as - super hot! Kriti Sanon looked stunning yesterday in a way you cannot forget. At the action trailer launch event hosted in the name of Adipurush at Tirupathi, attended by actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the actress wore a striking black designer saree. That's right, black may not sound like the first choice but that is only if you let doubts in your mind reign. Have you been caught in this bind? Let's get you out and how!

We are highly fortunate to have sarees deck us up through every celebration from weddings to many cultural nights. We have had our set of challenges in the past with sarees and also heat-attracting black outfits. It's now or never that we put a rest to the lengthy war we have waged with wearing black sarees in Summer.

Kriti Sanon is a total diva in a black saree

First, let's play safe and then stylish in black sarees. We believe that picking the right saree is as vital as the result. Choose sarees with see-through panels or curated from fabrics such as chiffon, georgette or cotton. These can provide aid to deal with the balmy feel. Each fabric captures the magnificence of its texture, drape and shine, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the saree.

At the heart of each saree, lies a statement and here is how Sanon's ethnic attire provided a positive case. She looked comfortable and stylish in an Arpita Mehta creation. The ample and exuberant use of mirror work is very Mehta-like. The fashion designer often adds a decorative dash of shine to her ensembles with mirrors that are fitted into a variety of patterns such as floral, tropical, geometric motifs and more. These are very intricately handcrafted into modern cuts and edgy drapes, creating pieces that are innovative and classy.

Kriti looked like a gleaming girl in a two-piece saree set that had tremendous visually-winning factors. The signature mirror work embroidered borders look unmatched and so beautiful. And, more mirrors are what we love (at the moment and forever) tear-shaped and gold-bordered little mirrors look like the perfect dramatic dose. It was a graceful look with a close neck and long-sleeved blouse clubbed with a saree which had a long pallu. It was also a source of intrigue with the black sheeny embellishments positioned on her entire outfit.

The actress' look was accessorized with rings and chunky earrings. She sported a straight hairstyle, kohl, bindi, pink lipstick and blush to completely seal her look.

Besides the above-stated styling hacks, you can pick a potli bag for a traditional charm. If your outfit is rich in patterns and embellishments, opt for a solid color or simple accessory. This can complement your look on a harmonious note.

