Kriti Sanon dons tailored mini Versace dress; revives a fiery '90s look with fresh and modern twist

Kriti Sanon's excellent sense of style continues to fascinate us. She seamlessly combines her frame and style with each appearance, generating a distinct fashion statement that sets her apart from the crowd. Kriti's flexibility is demonstrated by her knack to get creative with many styles. Moreover, Kriti expresses gratitude for whatever style she puts on, whether she's wearing a gorgeous gown or a simple yet elegant look. Her impeccable accessorising and attention to detail too go on to improve her fashion game even further, leaving us in awe with her fashionable choices. Kriti Sanon's latest sense of style is a perfect embodiment of elegance and inventiveness that involved the quintessential LBD (Little Black Dress).

What Kriti Wore?

Kriti Sanon looked lovely in a Versace little black dress. With its broad sleeves, this LBD complemented Kriti's innate beauty. The sleeves featured subtle shoulder pads that provided a broader, more defined shoulder line, giving Kriti a statuesque aspect. Kriti's strong eye for fashion and ability to enhance any look was highlighted by a mix of the little black dress and the creative design components. Kriti Sanon established a new bar for elegance and refinement with her beautiful stance and the timeless charm of the LBD, leaving us entranced by her effortless style.

How did she accessorize it?

Kriti Sanon, the perfect fashionista, demonstrated why she's a trailblazer yet again by adding a touch of intrigue to her attire with lace stockings and dramatic shoes. Her bold decision to include these components in her style exemplified a subtle reckless attitude towards fashion. The lace stockings lent a touch of softness and fun to the attire, taking it to a whole new level. It's a look that not only draws attention but also motivates us to embrace our originality and experiment with our style.

Sukriti Grover, the mastermind behind Kriti Sanon's gorgeous look, has once again demonstrated her style prowess. Kriti's makeover was complete thanks to hairstylist and makeup artist Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs. The hairstyle, a sleek bun with a whimsical twist, captivated us. The addition of loose flicks on the right side brought a touch of easy beauty to the entire design. This unconventional hairdo demonstrated Kriti's adaptability as well as Sukriti's ability to push boundaries and make an unforgettable fashion statement. Kriti's hair became a piece of art with each strand in place, emphasizing her facial features and accentuating her inherent attractiveness.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s look as much as we did? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon is obsessed with pink; 5 times the diva expressed her love with fashionably fabulous outfits