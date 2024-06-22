Kriti Sanon embraces biker girl aesthetic with multicoloured leather jacket priced at Rs 2.08 lakh paired with flared denim jeans

Kriti Sanon is known for her stylish and glamorous looks, especially when she is on duty. She often wears stunning outfits like bodycon mini dresses, corsets, and skirts that turn heads wherever she goes. However, her off-duty style is quite different and shows a more relaxed and sporty side.

One place where Kriti’s off-duty looks really stand out is the airport. Her airport outfits are worth noticing, and they are perfect examples of how to look cool and comfortable while travelling. On June 22, she was spotted at the airport wearing a sporty outfit. Let’s break down her latest look for you.

Kriti Sanon’s airport outfit

Kriti made a fashion statement at the airport with her trendy outfit. She wore a leather jacket from the brand Namiha, which costs Rs 2,08,406. The jacket was eye-catching with its color-block panel design and logo patch on the front. It also had decorative panels on the sleeves and spread collars, adding to its unique look. Kriti left the jacket’s zip open.

Underneath the jacket, she wore a simple white top. She paired it with straight-fit, wide-legged denim pants, creating a comfortable yet stylish ensemble. The Mimi actress balanced casual and chic making it the perfect choice for travel.

Kriti’s outfit is not only stylish but also versatile. You can wear it on road trips whether you are driving or riding as a passenger as it will provide style and comfort.

Kriti’s accessories and glam

The Shehzada actress completed her look with black ankle-length boots which added extra inches to her already tall frame and dainty earrings which gave just the right amount of elegance. For make-up, she chose coral nude lipstick, blushed cheeks and orange nail paint which added a pop of color to her look.

She left her hair open with parting adding to her effortlessly chic look and also giving a relaxed and polished vibe to her look.

We love Kriti’s airport style not just because it looks good but also because it feels comfortable during travel. Her outfits are easy to recreate with items you probably have in your wardrobe. This makes her a great style icon for everyday looks.

