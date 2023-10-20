Kriti Sanon flaunts ribbed knit dress obsession in elegant bodycon silhouette, take cues

Kriti Sanon is a fashionista to watch. She is not afraid to experiment with different styles and trends, and she always looks amazing. She has been turning heads with her fashion choices for the promotions of her upcoming film, Ganapath. She has been serving up one jaw-dropping look after another, and she is not afraid to make bold fashion choices.

Kriti Sanon is back in style with her ribbed knit dress

Kriti Sanon is known for her impeccable fashion sense, and she recently proved it again with her latest outfit choice. She wore a ribbed bodycon dress with horizontal wide lines on the upper portion and a sleek black lower section. The dress was a total show-stopper, and Kriti looked absolutely stunning in it.

Kriti Sanon's off-the-shoulder ribbed bodycon dress was truly flawless. It emphasized her stunning collarbones and added a touch of sophistication with its long sleeves. The overall look was both stylish and sexy, and Kriti definitely set some major fashion goals with this outfit.

Kriti Sanon completed her ribbed bodycon dress look with pearl studs and black glossy polished pointed-toe heels. The pearl studs added a touch of elegance to the look, while the black heels elongated her legs and completed the ensemble flawlessly. Kriti's stylist, Sukriti Grover, did a fantastic job with this outfit. She chose the perfect accessories to complement the dress and create a balanced look.

Okay, let's not forget about Kriti Sanon's amazing hairstyle and makeup, which completed her great appearance! Thanks to the skilled Aasif Ahmed, her locks were on the spot with a straight hairstyle that was neatly split on the side. It lent a sense of class to the entire outfit.

Kriti Sanon's makeup was flawless, complementing her ribbed bodycon dress perfectly. She wore dark black eyeliner, which enhanced her eyes and gave them a seductive appearance. The subdued pink lipstick added a modest touch of color to her overall look. Kriti's makeup artist, Adrian Jacobs, did a fantastic job with her look. He chose the perfect colors and techniques to enhance Kriti's natural beauty and create a glamorous yet understated look.

