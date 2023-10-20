Kriti Sanon flaunts ribbed knit dress obsession in elegant bodycon silhouette, take cues

The Ganapath girl is back with yet another stunning look in a knit dress.

Written by Nida Khan Published on Oct 20, 2023   |  03:18 PM IST  |  821
The Ganapath girl is back with yet another stunning look in a knit dress. (PC: Sukriti Grover Instagram)
The Ganapath girl is back with yet another stunning look in a knit dress. (PC: Sukriti Grover Instagram)

Key Highlight

Kriti Sanon is a fashionista to watch. She is not afraid to experiment with different styles and trends, and she always looks amazing. She has been turning heads with her fashion choices for the promotions of her upcoming film, Ganapath. She has been serving up one jaw-dropping look after another, and she is not afraid to make bold fashion choices.

Kriti Sanon is back in style with her ribbed knit dress

Kriti Sanon is back in style with her ribbed knit dress

Kriti Sanon is known for her impeccable fashion sense, and she recently proved it again with her latest outfit choice. She wore a ribbed bodycon dress with horizontal wide lines on the upper portion and a sleek black lower section. The dress was a total show-stopper, and Kriti looked absolutely stunning in it.

Kriti Sanon's off-the-shoulder ribbed bodycon dress was truly flawless. It emphasized her stunning collarbones and added a touch of sophistication with its long sleeves. The overall look was both stylish and sexy, and Kriti definitely set some major fashion goals with this outfit.

More about the look!

Kriti Sanon is back in style with her ribbed knit dress

Kriti Sanon's off-the-shoulder ribbed bodycon dress was truly flawless. It emphasized her stunning collarbones and added a touch of sophistication with its long sleeves. The overall look was both stylish and sexy, and Kriti definitely set some major fashion goals with this outfit.

Kriti Sanon completed her ribbed bodycon dress look with pearl studs and black glossy polished pointed-toe heels. The pearl studs added a touch of elegance to the look, while the black heels elongated her legs and completed the ensemble flawlessly. Kriti's stylist, Sukriti Grover, did a fantastic job with this outfit. She chose the perfect accessories to complement the dress and create a balanced look.

Kriti Sanon is back in style with her ribbed knit dress

Okay, let's not forget about Kriti Sanon's amazing hairstyle and makeup, which completed her great appearance! Thanks to the skilled Aasif Ahmed, her locks were on the spot with a straight hairstyle that was neatly split on the side. It lent a sense of class to the entire outfit.

Kriti Sanon's makeup was flawless, complementing her ribbed bodycon dress perfectly. She wore dark black eyeliner, which enhanced her eyes and gave them a seductive appearance. The subdued pink lipstick added a modest touch of color to her overall look. Kriti's makeup artist, Adrian Jacobs, did a fantastic job with her look. He chose the perfect colors and techniques to enhance Kriti's natural beauty and create a glamorous yet understated look.

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt; Elevate your ensemble with celeb-approved round-button earrings

Advertisement
About The Author
Nida Khan
Nida Khan
Content Writer

I love telling quirky fashion stories and writing articles that mix fun with style, taking you on a whimsical

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: PC: Sukriti Grover Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!