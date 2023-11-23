Kriti Sanon gives date-night-ready inspo in full sleeved black mini dress

Hello there, fashionistas! Kriti Sanon, the brilliant actress who just won the national award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance in Mimi, was spotted at Kartik Aaryan's birthday event. Kriti, who was dressed casually in black, gave us big style aspirations for a night out on the town. She demonstrated that simplicity can be oh-so-stunning with her easy yet elegant outfit.

So, shall we start decoding her party look? We'll spill all the details to help you duplicate this beautiful combination, from her choice of apparel to the manner she accessorized. Stay tuned as we reveal more stylish facts about Kriti Sanon!

Kriti Sanon’s elegant black mini dress

The Shehzada actress’ current dress choice has us all drooling. She wore an extremely beautiful and stunning tiny dress that shouts "dinner party chic." The black little dress provides a touch of refinement and elegance that we all desire. But it was the front slit that drew our attention since it gives an extra catching aspect to the ensemble. The little dress's long sleeves are gorgeous, and it has a surplice neckline and a flap collar for a distinctive twist. The neckline creates a V-neck appearance, which adds to the overall attractiveness. Not to mention the cuffs on the sleeves, which lend the right finishing touch.

Kriti Sanon's hair and makeup game for Kartik Aryan’s party

The Luka Chuppi star’s adorable and effervescent attitude will wow you. First and foremost, her short hairdo was lovely, done into loose beach waves with a fashionable side split. Let me tell you, that side partition looks fantastic on her. She wore a dewy finish to her makeup, which gave her a fresh and young radiance. Her brows were nicely done up, framing her face properly. Her eye makeup was minimal and natural, allowing her stunning eyes to speak for themselves. And can we just take a moment to admire her shiny pink lipstick? It provided a fun element to her entire outfit. Oh, and when she smiled, her lovely grin stole the show and captivated us.

The Panipat actress nailed the exact fire combo of black and gold. Let's start with her earrings, which were gold hoops that provided a bit of glitz to her ensemble. Moving down to her neck, she embellished it with a gorgeous golden chain for more oomph. The Adipurush fame couldn't help but add a finger ring to round off her accessories collection. Furthermore, the Bhediya actress wore a Tom Ford black clutch bag with gold-toned hardware and a strap that screamed class. Not to mention her footwear, which is beautiful slip-on loafers in black with a glossy finish.

So did you like how Kriti Sanon nailed this look? If yes do let us know in the comments section below.

