Kriti Sanon gives modern twist to traditional khaki pantsuit with Helen Anthony’s magic

In the world of fashion, power dressing is an art that exudes confidence, style, and authority. Dressing like a boss babe takes a lot of work, but one Bollywood actress who consistently demonstrates her mastery of this art is none other than the talented Kriti Sanon. The actress, known for her role in Ganpath: Part 1, recently caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters alike as she effortlessly showcased the essence of power dressing with a stunning khaki pantsuit from the renowned designer, Helen Anthony.

So, why don't we delve into the details of this power-packed ensemble and take cues from Kriti's style? Are you ready for this fashionable joyride?

Kriti Sanon looks like a boss babe in a stylish pantsuit from Helen Anthony

The khaki pantsuit has long been associated with professionalism and sophistication. With its origins rooted in military attire, it has evolved to become a timeless fashion statement suitable for both formal and semi-formal occasions. Kriti Sanon's choice to wear a khaki pantsuit by Helen Anthony was brilliant, as the designer's creations are known for their impeccable tailoring, attention to detail, and contemporary flair. But that's not all; her pantsuit brings a modern and fashionable twist to the traditional statement, featuring a cropped shirt and high-waisted pants, complemented by a floor-length trench coat.

The tailored fit of the pantsuit emphasized Kriti’s well-toned silhouette, while the khaki color exuded an air of authority and gravitas. The elegance of the outfit was further enhanced by its clean lines and subtle design elements, such as the golden button detailing on the pants and coat, the well-draped tie, and the sleeves of the cropped shirt. These elements accentuated Kriti’s natural beauty without overpowering her persona. To complement the outfit, Kriti Sanon wisely opted for nude pumps, maintaining the overall polished look. Of course, she kept the accessories minimal, wearing stacked gold rings that added just the right amount of sparkle without diverting attention from the main ensemble.

For makeup, Kriti kept it simple yet sophisticated. A flawless base, a subtle smoky eye, and a nude lip color accentuated her natural features while allowing the outfit to remain the focal point. Her hair was elegantly styled into loose waves, exuding professionalism and refinement. Doesn’t she look simply magnificent? What sets Kriti Sanon’s style apart is her ability to adapt fashion trends to suit her personality. Power dressing does not have to be limited to somber colors or conventional silhouettes. Kriti’s choice of this khaki pantsuit with a twist, from Helen Anthony, demonstrates how classic styles can be reimagined to suit contemporary tastes and preferences. So, take cues from Kriti Sanon and step into the world of power dressing with grace and elegance.

What did you think of Kriti Sanon’s outfit? Would you like to recreate this? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

