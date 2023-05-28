Kriti Sanon in a classy black Versace pantsuit styled with Jimmy Choo pumps screams ‘boss lady’

All was a little too lit in Abu Dhabi over the weekend. The start of it was surely slay-full when Bollywood celebrities flew out a couple of days ago to attend the yearly-routined awards ceremony. Obviously, it also has another tale dedicated to it - who was dressed and undressed. Kriti Sanon's look was classy, indeed. She's a true pantsuit aficionado and this time as well she knew her way around it. Black on black, anyone? Endless in offering experiences, no two pantsuits are the same, each offers a new narration.

Sanon made headlines again for all the right reasons. She rocked a monotone outfit and nailed her latest look. Oh, caught us saying the same thing? It bears repeating because its appeal returns to our mind time and again. You can also declare it as a symptom of us regularly stacking up notes from her looks. Her outfit seemed constructed to work for multiple appearances inclusive of all things serious and sneaky. Black pantsuits fit in anywhere, anytime so here are tips on how you can go in for a power-dressing look.

Kriti Sanon's power dressing chic in a pantsuit and pumps are too wowza to handle

Black pantsuits are ultra-utilitarian, so you can have it dressed up with a neat white shirt and straight-fit trousers to put out a formal look or dress down with a lace bralette, knee-length skirt or flared trousers for a party evening. Notice what fit offers in terms of tailoring before you get yourself one or to be confident on your bet, go for a customized creation. You can change the lapels, pockets, button placements and the trousers silhouette at your convenience. Ain't this better?

The Adipurush actress was styled by Sukriti Grover in a Versace single-breasted blazer, wide-leg trousers and a crop top. Her color-coordinated ensemble's blazer was made from pure virgin wool and cupro lining was given for further enhancement. It had an oversized fit, structured shoulder, peak lapels, front flap pockets, front button closure and long sleeves which included the Italian brand's logo designed within a rectangle patch and circular buttoned cuffs with Medusa's motif etched on each.

Her tailored number retails at approximately Rs 257,800 and was clubbed with high-waist trousers and a bustier crop top with a zipper detail. It was all silver and stylish. Kriti's look also fused a top-notch allure with jewellery such as a chain link silver plated necklace from Rhea Kapoor x Pipa Bella and a variety of rings. Apart from silver accessories, she wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo.

Adrian Jacobs was the person behind her makeup who topped off her lipstick with gloss and also added eyeliner, mascara, and so on to the actor’s look. Her hair was styled by Aasif Ahmed who kept it a bit wavy and also straight-sided by a center partition.

Advertisement

Emerged as a very wearable accessory, black pumps are incredibly perfect so much so that they can be sported to different occasions. Check out its fit and how well-cushioned are their insoles and the pattern of the heels. Comfort or discomfort, what do you need? Find your joy wisely.

Do you love her pantsuit? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sheefa Gilani chats about styling Manushi Chhillar for a fabulous debut in Cannes and more