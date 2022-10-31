Kriti Sanon in a Dilnaz Karbhary sequin saree nails her desi look like a golden girl; Yay or Nay?

We're back with a saree story. You'd call it that time of the season when you don't need to be sorry about the saree you pick because that's how bonafide this reference looks. It's got details to devour and Kriti Sanon knows how to make a statement in it. It looks set and sexy. Take the many glances you need and it does look like the easiest and the prettiest to pull off. How can you believe this? The Bollywood actress showed it to us in a sheer way.

Weddings are bringing in invites and it's you who has to add some sparkle to the special day of the couple as a wedding-goer. You could also have a cocktail party or a reception, read along as the Bhediya actress gave another best round of sheer moment from her movie promotions. For a stunning entry point, pick this tantalising ensemble from Dilnaz Karbhary.

Kriti's saree brought some fabulous sequin shine with the embroidery that was laid out intricately in curvy patterns on the net fabric. And could you guess who put her best look forward in a similar saree? Malaika Arora took it up a sultry notch back in July 2022. Her preference read white and had the see-through attire teamed up with a different blouse. Kriti's blouse was a halter neck and embellished gold cropped number as chosen by Celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover.

Kriti Sanon in a Dilnaz Karbhary black sequin saree