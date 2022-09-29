Kriti Sanon in a Georgia Hardinge ribbed knit dress keeps the wave of glam going strong; Yay or Nay?

For those with a non-decaying affinity for black dresses, here's one more you can add to your fashion docket. It looks a bit like autumn, given the fabric feels. Interested now? As desi outfits are everywhere now given the unsolicited flow of references, we understand how eager you may feel to seek out your favourite hue and dress. Kriti Sanon is in a new black dress and there is no sugarcoating it: This is just what we need to steer our style for a glam, glam night.

Trust a style setter, just listen to your heart or our words, a black dress is going to be the most looked at and added for years to come. A hue that often reads suitable for all events, the Bhediya actress gave us one example this afternoon, and don't we have too many from the past? Check your mood board's history, you'll see hundreds and more.

What's more essential than a promising and chic dress that can pack your party or date night look? And if you're equally up for a daring sartorial look, this figure-hugging ensemble is just the true love you need. Kriti wore a Georgia Hardinge Gaia ribbed jersey dress which had a sweetheart neckline, tie-up straps, and a gathered tuck detail placed from the top and dragged to the hem in a curvy pattern.