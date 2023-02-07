Kriti Sanon in a Juliet Dunn co-ord set proves green for the win in style
Back to her kind of basics, a co-ordinated combo. How many are too many, anyways? Here's how to put together her latest look.
The world of co-ordinated outfits is chic and who is as loyal a fan as Kriti Sanon to make continued sartorial cases? On a 'keep it casual' or go on a 'movie promotional stretch', she has been there and done that in a co-ord set. As a trend year after year, its relevance hasn't smoothed out into thin air. Its whiff and awesomeness can still be felt as just how green it looks this time around. Are you dreaming of a beachside vacation or a picnic morning? It's time to admit you have an inspiration in a chokehold.
A very convincing and charming outfit was something that the Shehzada actress donned last evening when she was spotted in Mumbai. Seen as the epitome of easy styling, a co-ordinated set can be such a fashionable saviour. Got two minutes? You have both shorts and a top to don. Pack that punch stylishly with a side of cuteness. Kriti's outfit is a creation of Juliet Dunn, a UK-based resort and beachwear brand.
Kriti Sanon looks green and glam in a shorts set
In the frame is her monotone sage green top which featured enchanting work with hand embroidery, sequins, a square neckline, and ruffled sleeves. She wore it with super mini shorts with all of the same details and was designed from cotton. You can also overwear your outfit by pairing it up individually with jeans, skirts, crop tops and bikini tops.
The unexpected colour choice with sandals is very Kriti. She picked out strappy and flat footwear with printed markings and it kept her look a lot casual. Get out of the boots roster when not needed. Your toes also get to breathe free and how about you show off your recently painted nails? Kriti’s makeup focused on nude-hued brown lipstick, kohl, and eyebrow pencil. Sometimes a simple hairdo like an updo, a ponytail or knotted bun just turns out to be a saving grace. Would you want to treat your hair to the heat brought by hair styling tools? This is a pretty hairstyle, we must agree.
Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Nora Fatehi in a Dolce & Gabbana co-ord skirt set was the birthday beauty we loved to bits
A fashion writer by day and a makeup inspiration by the night, Manjusha is also an ardent animal lover. With multiple me... Read more