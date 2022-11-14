Kriti Sanon in a Kanika Goyal Label's mini dress and jacket is all about holographic perfection

Hold onto the holographic fantasy because we totally are. Kriti Sanon is embracing shine lately and the aesthetic of her latest look was too disco ball-like. Her looks for Bhediya promotions are punctuated with steamy energy needed a lot for the year-end ritual, holiday, party, and wedding season. You've seen varied visual proofs from her Akanksha Gajria sequin saree, David Koma cut-out dress, and many such chic ones that looked like a fashion paradise. Although certain looks are pretty debatable, her latest look is the real winner.

Dresses are all the hot topic again. When was the last time you shopped for one? Definitely not ages ago. Some of us may have picked one or two stylish dresses because it just feels so right and fabulous to be in one. Thought this has returned like a fad? Kriti shows it is here to be the hit once again. Her long-time and trusted fashion stylist picked out a two-piece outfit from Kanika Goyal Label.

Best believe they have their hearts set on this designer's edgy creations. One of her latest works includes a sleeveless mini dress that comes with a texture, a close neck, and a body-hugging silhouette. While all was silver and looked slay, the autumn vibe was felt nonstop with the cropped jacket which consisted of long sleeves, a couple of buttons, and pockets. These were in coordinated perfection and her accessories looked major for they had something bankable.

Kriti Sanon looks chic in a Kanika Goyal Label outfit

Take a quick look at celebrities who love chain-link necklaces. You'll find a big bunch and Kriti seems to be wearing these often. She donned a trendy set with a silver-hued and studded chain-link necklace which she stacked up to create a layer with another chain that came with a pendant, mini hoop earrings, and rings. Her Sophia Webster triple-strapped stilettos were in their glitzy element and her nails were bright and blue with the colour.

The 32-year-old's hair was combed neatly into a side part and tied to a sleek ponytail. Kriti's makeup included mascara, peach lipstick, an ultra-highlighted base, and eyeshadow that gave her look a glam seal.