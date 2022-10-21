Kriti Sanon in a Manish Malhotra saree makes us think sheer and slay in equal parts for Diwali

The festive fashion fad isn't taking a backseat until next week. And as hardcore fashion nerds, no new-look or ensemble misses our eyes. We bring to you another one from about last night's fashion files. Back on the deck is a saree worth to be appreciated and definitely the one to hold a space in your closet for days and months to come rent-free. You can wear it post-Diwali celebrations as well and that's the way to put it simply and easily. Kriti Sanon's latest look is refreshingly pretty and outstanding.



She had her own stand-out appearance at Manish Malhotra's insanely star-studded party. The Bhediya actress's saree has festive in the name given the sheer, sparkle, and everything purple and pretty. Just recently she wrapped up her own Diwali night dressed in an Anarkali suit and now her round two of the fabulous show includes a saree. Picked straight from the coolest host and an impeccable designer Manish, the diva's ensemble was a heavenly sight.

Kriti's lilac saree featured a substantial amount of embroidery with floral patterns and a scalloped border. Immaculately adorned with sequins in shades of purple and silver, her see-through net attire was paired with a cropped and tight-fitted blouse with broad straps and it also seemed to be loaded with embellishments. She refrained from the traditional hues like gold which was picked up by other party-goers.



The 32-year-old was a striking look featured studded drop earrings and as for other accessories, she totally skipped them. Count us in if you too prefer to keep your saree as the first hero and your accessories the next. Too many accessories can sometimes give you clear proof of a fail show. Also accenting the quotient of her amazing look was her metallic eyeshadow, kohl, and lipstick with a satin finish. A sleek hairdo with a middle part just did the cut, so fine, so mind-blowing!

