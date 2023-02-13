Kriti Sanon in a Manish Malhotra sheer saree was all about an enchanting sequin story

In case you ever want an introduction to golden glamour, say hello to Kriti Sanon. Back at the forefront to take the sheer trend on a long sartorial journey, she looked radiant at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception. It was a bash with an unabashed show of skin, shine and confidence. All were fabulous, courtesy of the newlyweds and the B-town clan. What we saw of the Shehzada actress was strikingly stylish and risque. To loop you in on the wedding-ready season's madness, replicate away this look.

A little commotion for the super love trend, please? We all have our versions of big love, but what about this proven universal favourite see-through style? Kriti especially knows how to sky-rocket its appeal and royalty. Wrapped in its charms, she looked stunning in what was a Manish Malhotra creation. Your desi look can be nothing short of beautiful and oomph-driven once you learn a bunch of lessons.

Kriti Sanon is a stunner in a sequin saree

The 32-year-old's sheer sarees from the past have a fashion-forward energy that has been climbing up many starry and beautiful leaps since her 2022 Diwali party night look when she wore a Manish Malhotra saree and Dilnaz Karbhary embellished and sheer saree. Of similar appeal and accentuated oomph, Kriti looked bright again last night as styled by Sukriti Grover in an embellished and transparent saree. It had mini and mighty sequins and beads for aesthetics. She paired it with a halter neck and an extra strapped blouse. Full of glow, it had a plunging neckline and tons of details.