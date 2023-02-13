Kriti Sanon in a Manish Malhotra sheer saree was all about an enchanting sequin story
Meet the star of the night, Kriti Sanon. Check out all that she wore to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception.
In case you ever want an introduction to golden glamour, say hello to Kriti Sanon. Back at the forefront to take the sheer trend on a long sartorial journey, she looked radiant at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception. It was a bash with an unabashed show of skin, shine and confidence. All were fabulous, courtesy of the newlyweds and the B-town clan. What we saw of the Shehzada actress was strikingly stylish and risque. To loop you in on the wedding-ready season's madness, replicate away this look.
A little commotion for the super love trend, please? We all have our versions of big love, but what about this proven universal favourite see-through style? Kriti especially knows how to sky-rocket its appeal and royalty. Wrapped in its charms, she looked stunning in what was a Manish Malhotra creation. Your desi look can be nothing short of beautiful and oomph-driven once you learn a bunch of lessons.
Kriti Sanon is a stunner in a sequin saree
The 32-year-old's sheer sarees from the past have a fashion-forward energy that has been climbing up many starry and beautiful leaps since her 2022 Diwali party night look when she wore a Manish Malhotra saree and Dilnaz Karbhary embellished and sheer saree. Of similar appeal and accentuated oomph, Kriti looked bright again last night as styled by Sukriti Grover in an embellished and transparent saree. It had mini and mighty sequins and beads for aesthetics. She paired it with a halter neck and an extra strapped blouse. Full of glow, it had a plunging neckline and tons of details.
Loaded with inspiration, the Mimi actress wore a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet, rings and mini studded earrings to accessorise her OOTN. Get into the spirit of dolling up not just for the main wedding celebrations including the pre and post-ones from mehendi to cocktail and reception with beauty hacks. Kriti's sleek and low bun looked superb and her eye makeup was beautiful with mascara, eyeshadow, and kohl.
Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Manish Malhotra outfits signed off their looks on monochrome notes
A fashion writer by day and a makeup inspiration by the night, Manjusha is also an ardent animal lover. With multiple me... Read more