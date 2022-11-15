Kriti Sanon in a Michael Kors co-ordinated set shows a blue-high perfect autumn look

Knitted some autumn love and served on a weekday morning. Kriti Sanon is going big on blue with promotions for Bhediya and it's been a chic watch. Her looks in ethnic and casual ensembles are enjoying the spotlight and after days of being in the warmth of jackets and similar picks, we're happy to let these dominate our days. As a part of the on-radar-always fashion set, the Bollywood actress's latest airport is something even the fainthearted would adore to bits.

Off to Ahmedabad and currently in our mood boards for style benefits. Her travel look also had a denim jacket. There's always popularity around denim and all of its babies available through outfits and accessories. Her look was playful with a sporty spin and without a dose of fashion drama, it looks simple and fun to emulate it. Minus the jacket, you could also wear it to a sports match, brunch, or date, and when you want to take late-night drives or journeys during the chilly weather, trust that this zipper jacket with long sleeves, a collar, and roomy and long pockets won't disappoint.

And to back it up, a co-ordinated combo from Michael Kors was included in this well-fitted, trendy, and natty mix. Kriti's knee-length skirt curated from stretch-knit had a form-fitting silhouette, ribbed waistband, and hem all placed within the close parameters of the brand's logo print which looked luxe and fine with the diamond-shaped print as well.



Kriti Sanon goes chic and blue in a Michael Kors co-ordinated set

The jacquard high-waisted skirt was clubbed with a crop top as same as it but with a close neck as an extra feature. Surprisingly, both cost the same and total up to Rs. 48,000. If all this while it felt it was only about blue, bring the white hue in with white sneakers, black sunnies and Kriti loves a Chanel for one and mini gold hoop earrings.