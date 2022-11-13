Kriti Sanon in a Nadine Merabi jumpsuit and Intrinsic dress shows us glam party-starter looks

So far, so fabulous. We've tested some impeccable ensembles all year long and our sartorial motto for November isn't changing, staying the same in the interests of slaying, here are two inspirations that are so very glamour-heavy affair. Hit the goodness along as we take through Kriti Sanon's promotional looks for Bhediya. The fashion mogul has been rotating the decks from desi to casual and sporty-cool. Here's what we enjoyed looking at this afternoon and simultaneously borrowing some notes.

There is always a trend coming in and moving out and then there sits a jumpsuit and dress ever-on top spots. These are literally everywhere giving you ample and back-to-back signs to pick these up and without a surprise we can't wait to have these in our closets. Kriti continued her nods of approval to jumpsuits and dresses in chic ways. While black and white, classics like these are considered forever the best, there also lives fresher and prettier-looking alternatives like blush pink and green.



Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a pretty and pink Nadine Merabi jumpsuit

Bye-bye, non-feathered outfits. To enhance our party style followed by a romantic dinner because why not? How much food, glamour, and pictures are too much? Celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover proved a jumpsuit as perfect as this one will be big for days. She picked out a Nadine Merabi Colette strapless jumpsuit. We're drawn to the Rs. 28,589.14 one-piece ensemble curated from a crepe fabric that featured a corsetry boning, a feathered neckline, and a belt. It also complements your figure and we trust it'll look star-worthy with studded drop earrings, rings, and pointed-toe pumps with transparent heels.

Kriti Sanon glows in a great and green Intrinsic dress

Prepare to wear one and repeat. This one stole our hearts. Kriti is to blame. She was styled in a maxi Kura dress from Intrinsic. The monotone tube outfit entailed a sweetheart neckline, double cut-outs, a hand-pleated plus ruched bodice, a back zip closure, and a lightweight skirt. The 32-year-old's Rs.16,000 satin dress was teamed up with gold accessories like hoop earrings and multiple rings. It can continue to be an excellent one with matching-coloured stilettos and a light-to-carry handbag.