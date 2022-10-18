Kriti Sanon in a royal Mohammed Mazhar saree inspires to pick Gold for your Diwali Bash

Kriti Sanon proves that you can never go wrong with a classic white and gold combination as she stepped out in a Mohammed Mazhar original for Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali bash . The actress has always been known to pull off undeniably youthful and unexpected outfits. This time, she decided to go for a sartorially subtle saree with a royal gold leafy border. Here is all you need to recreate Kriti’s royal saree look for your Diwali 2022.

Kriti Sanon in Mohammed Mazhar Saree

From mini neon dresses to pretty pinks, Kriti knows how to rock them all. Recently, the actress chose a striking Rajkumari saree from Mohammed Mazhar’s Phool Mandi Festive ‘22 Collection. Sanon made a strong case for wearing white and gold this Diwali as she looked gorgeous in her sartorially royal pick. The striking gold floral border made her look like a queen. Another element that stands out in Kriti’s outfit is that, instead of pairing her saree with a basic blouse, the Bhediya actress went with a bold strapless blouse that delivered all the right attention to her surreal saree.

To ace her gold look, Kriti accessorized her saree with a pair of minimal gold earrings, gold-toned rings, and striking gold bracelets. For her makeup and hair, she decided to go minimal to make sure her gorgeous saree got all the attention it deserved. Kriti chose to go with a neutral lip shade, subtle kohl eyes, dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, and a classic neat middle parting.

Kriti’s saree look has had us drooling over a white and gold look this Diwali 2022. The gold border of the designer saree added a regal touch to the otherwise subtle look. Have you been planning to go for a saree look this Diwali? You cannot do better than a Rajkumari sari From Phool Mandi Festive '22 by Mohammed Mazhar. Make sure you take cues from Kriti Sanon’s look styled by Sukriti Grover.