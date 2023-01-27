Kriti Sanon in a Saaksha & Kinni co-ord set continues her stylish stripe print saga

The more we look at Kriti Sanon's pictures of her movies' promotional looks, the more we want our closet to be filled with stripes. Count us in on building a fashion fan base for the same and let's do it up chic, are you game? Spot the print as we did when she took it up for Bhediya 's fashion picture series and just recently it was Shehzada movie's turn. What makes these look special? It's the print amped up by the fit and hues that are fitted into the 2022 and 2023 styles. By the grace of choices given by her, it's easy to swap looks from party, and date to brunch and vice versa.

Stripes work wonders and make compliments to be known. Enamoured to the fullest is us and here's what happened over the weekend. On another feel-good day, Kriti was seen in a co-ordinated set by Saaksha & Kinni. Do you feel the allure of this stripe-packed outfit, yet? The designer-duo kept colours such as navy blue and red rolling hard and seen here is a full fabulous fashion look. That's how Sukriti Grover and the Bollywood actress sold it to us.

Kriti Sanon is all the slay in a stripe print set

Should you want something incredibly convincing, make this luxurious ensemble yours. We're already planning outings around it and stripes are iconic on their own but what could boost and illuminate your look is also the fabric usage of this outfit. She rocked an asymmetric hem (similar to a tulip skirt) and hand micro pleated skirt which was engineered from cotton silk and was further done up with a zipper detail at the center. She wore it with a strapless crop top.