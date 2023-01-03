Kriti Sanon in a Shahin Mannan co-ord set shows how to own a cool look stylishly right; Guess its cost

Cheers to a new year, new denim look. 2023 can definitely be yet another compelling drill of donning co-ordinated outfits that are very repeat-ready in nature. High, comfortably and stylishly performing from dates to picnics, denim outfits as total-givers come with more such attributes. Is it too quick to declare that you've tuned fully into the fashion trends? Come any day, any night, denim can pull together a look for you. So, what next? Let's drive back to blues through Kriti Sanon's airport style and make it look as fashionable as she did.

Just two days ago we were all chilling by the beach, hill station, or a jungle resort revelling in the moods of happy new beginnings. And, just like that, some of us called it a wrap and are back to daily chores since yesterday. Last night, the Bollywood actress arrived back in Mumbai dressed in a denim co-ordinated set.

Kriti Sanon is a slayer in a Shahin Mannan combo

What weather are we in? Denim weather lasts forever. Need we say an extra word? Sported by this stylish star post her New Year beach vacation, the Bhediya actress opted for a Shahin Mannan thin washed denim ensemble. What is as satisfying as an outfit that brings with it a message, glitter, hearts, and rainbows to embrace?