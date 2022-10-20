Kriti Sanon in a Sureena Chowdhri Anarkali suit was the queen of the glam night in her velvet attire

Diwali is coming to add light to your week. If there's one thing you need to be sure of, it's your outfit preferences. We've all collectively and actively set our sights on ethnic ensembles that are giving us all glam vibes on a strong note. Ready for another wholesome round of festive magic, here's an Anarkali suit that can qualify as your next best look no matter the level of fashion emergency you're stuck in. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon turned hostess last night as other celebrities arrived at her Diwali party.

The affair was mega and spectacular as popular faces gave us some incredible references. Often regarded as a go-to festive outfit, Anarkalis have its name established extensively. The Sanon family also had a pretty floral setup which served as the photo backdrop for all to pose and flex their fashionable ensembles. There's no going wrong with this suit from Sureena Chowdhri.



Call off that hourly or long-hour searches for news have it that the Bhediya actress delivered a lovely lesson on desi style. She donned a bottle-green Anarkali set designed from velvet which looked smooth as a fabric and flawless as an attire. Kriti's full-length ensemble featured long sleeves and a scooped neckline. To give it a majestic and intrigue finish, it bore zari, bead, and sitara work as the floral and tiered patterns gave relevant examples. Her dupatta carried tassels and more work just like her full-length kurta. Her glowing look was accompanied by circular earrings and rings.



What was also impressive was her makeup with peach lipstick, kohl, and mascara, it had a great shine and can it get any more apt? She kept her hairdo straight and simple with a middle part and subtle waves.

