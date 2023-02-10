Kriti Sanon in a Valentino blazer shows a cool monochrome style serve; Check out its cost

Blazers are of special interest through the winter and summer sun. A perennially needed and victory-assuring piece, there isn't a bad blazer day we believe. Watch out, coats and jackets of the season, you may have a chicer competition. A factor that initiates our love for blazers is just how well it sits with pairings like jeans, crop tops, skirts and so on. Since we're already enduring the days of promise-high inspirations, there's a blazer to behold as liked by Kriti Sanon.

If you haven't checked in on her recent outfit from last night, here's what it looks like. The only thing we adore more than an outfit is the kind of re-wear chances it gives. For the Farzi screening, the Shehzada actress rocked a casual look which had a great deal of coolness with a formal blazer. A crop top was involved too and we do not doubt that it is proven to be seasonless.

Kriti Sanon is a chic blazer girl in Valentino

With a handful and skill-based tips on trusting layers to coat up our looks with, no outfit can be non-wearable. So to do what Kriti Sanon did, opt for a light wool tweed blazer from Valentino. Made in Italy, this double-breasted blazer does make us want to give a shout-out to monochrome with its contrast trim detailing, front gold button closure, shoulder pads, pockets, and notched lapel.

Kriti's Rs. 4,04,178.95 blazer was worn with a black crop top with a sweetheart neckline and blue ripped jeans. We just can't make an effort to let go of basics like denim and black tops, right? Sukriti Grover styled the Bollywood actress's look with jewellery like a chain-link necklace and another with a semi-moon pendant. The Bhediya actress has definitely decided to embrace chain-link necklaces full-on. Her pages of sartorial history from not so long ago can give you lessons in plenty.