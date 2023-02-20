Kriti Sanon in a Victoria Beckham ruched dress shows us how to put the glam in pastel; Check out its cost

A style saver to know. It does feel like long gone are the days of winter, for spring has brought its show already. Mini and skin-baring outfits are brought into the now and are relied on entirely without a pair of stockings or boots to back up lots of looks. What is the fashion set trying to convey to us? Decipher it as the coming of sunshine and sweaty days. Noted, Kriti Sanon! As the next season shall set newer moods, expect floral outfits, denim shorts, shirts and dresses to become something of a trademark. These not only give an air of comfort but can willingly do all the glam and good if styled up fashionably.

Some of us may have an occasional share of style blues, just those days and nights when we love a stylish deal of a black dress and stilettos or blazers and trousers together. Snap away and spin into a ruched stellar-ness with style notes packed here for you.

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a monotone dress

The Shehzada actress's definition of fabulous came in through her midi dress from Victoria Beckham. This one-piece attire can breathe the essence of spring into your closet with its pastel hue. Do you have brunch and date plans on deck? Elegant and lightweight, Kriti's dress is a very in-season new creation, as it is from the brand's SS23 collection. Curated from fluid jersey, features a thigh-high slit, asymmetric cut-out neckline, long sleeves, semi-open back detail and an asymmetric hem complete its sartorial structure.

Add this to your outfit stash at Rs. 1,42,507.61. Pink stilettos from Christian Louboutin completed her OOTD. The 32-year-old was styled by Sukriti Grover who also recommends, you invest in accessories like earrings and rings. A nice kind of battle of gold to behold. Her hair was left down and we're hooked on how straight it looked. Kriti Sanon put on pink lipstick, mascara, kohl and eyeshadow to wind up her look.

