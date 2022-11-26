Kriti Sanon in a Zara Umrigar mini dress brings back the retro glam party look

If you have been following Kriti for a while, you’d know she loves every bit of glitz and glam. Naturally, when it comes to party season, the actress serves just the right inspiration to get party-ready. Right from shimmering dresses and sartorial neon numbers, Kriti has been known to fabulously flaunt her unapologetically experimental style. With her latest look, she once again reminds us what’s a party without a little bling as she steps out in her glamorous and glittery mini-dress. Well, when the memo says, party look, you just cannot go wrong with a shiny mini dress and the Bhediya actress’s brightest pink Zara Umrigar dress serves as a pure testimony to the fact. Scroll on as we decode her complete party look.

Kriti Sanon’s Zara Umrigar mini dress

Inspired by the ’80s when a party look simply meant bright and blingy , Kriti Sanon’s Zara Umrigar dress is curated to bring back that retro glam party look. The mini dress features an elaborate pink sequin detail all over the bodice with striking beaded birds and a plunging neckline accentuated with slinky threadwork. However, what makes the fun dress fierce has to be the puffy shoulders and lengthened sleeves. The power-packed pink mini dress has a classic bodycon silhouette and intricate beading that brings the dress to life!

To balance all the bling, celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover paired the dress with minimal accessories that featured classic gold hoops, a pair of helix earrings, a few rings, and a pair of matching pink strappy heels. Again to play it safe with the ultra-glam look, Kriti chose to go with a soft glam face that featured pretty pink pinks and defined brows. The look was completed with a pulled-back ponytail which only added fun to the party look.

