Kriti Sanon in an Akanksha Gajria saree inspires us to go bling and bright this wedding season

Kriti Sanon has her fashion foot forward as she has been stepping out for the promotions of her upcoming film Bhediya with co-star Varun Dhawan . This time the actress was spotted all glammed up in a bright and blingy orange-hued saree by Akanksha Gajria. Read on for the complete outfit breakdown.

Kriti Sanon in an Akanksha Gajria saree

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted in a contemporary blingy saree by Akanksha Gajria. The orange-hued saree features all-over sequin details. The classic appeal of square-shaped sequins on a color-rich saree effortlessly translates it into a stand-out ensemble. Celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover styled Kriti’s sequin saree with a bralette-style satin blouse that definitely added an oomph factor to the saree look. The satin blouse featured a darker shade of tangerine with a bustier neckline and thin straps. The Bhediya actress's look epitomizes a sartorial way to pull off a saree look .

The bright and blingy glamour was accentuated with a pair of minimal hoops and matching helix earrings along with a few statement rings. Style your bright sequin saree like Kriti and go for a middle-parted with lightly curled tendrils. For the makeup, Kriti went with neatly filled brows, highlighted face, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a subtle pink pout. To complete her look Kriti added a matching pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet.

Kriti's saree look certainly inspired us to add some striking sequin shine to our wedding wardrobe. She gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

