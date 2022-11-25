Kriti Sanon in Helen Anthony and Zimmerman outfits delivers bookmark-worthy glam party looks
Kriti Sanon is on a roll. Scroll on as we decode the latest looks from The Bhediya actress’s raid-worthy wardrobe to give you a masterclass on head-turning party looks.
Kriti Sanon takes the fashion world by storm as she gears up for the release of her latest film Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan. For the screening and promotional events of the movie, Sanon has been sporting a versatile range of statement-making OOTDs that include classic sarees, bold dresses, and everything in between. For her latest appearances, Kriti was seen slaying Zimmerman’s asymmetrical mini dress with hand-applied 3D molded stars throughout the bodice and a Helen Anthony ensemble. Scroll on to find out all about the looks.
Kriti Sanon in a Zimmerman Dress
Kriti Sanon proves she has certainly mastered the art of party dressing as she steps out in Zimmermann’s Celestial Zodiac Asymmetrical Sheath Dress worth Rs. 276,999. The Zimmerman mini dress exudes every bit of glamour with its statement-making hand-applied 3D molded stars throughout the bodice. Kriti certainly proves if the memo says party look, you just cannot go wrong with an OTT minidress. The head-turning mini dress was in a statement-making rose-gold shade accentuated with 3D embroidery all over the bodice and beyond to deliver an asymmetrical hemline which makes it a perfect dance party dress. The sheath dress features a fitted silhouette with a high neckline, lengthened sleeves, and accentuated puffy shoulders that create a fierce yet feminine look.
Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover styled the dress with a matching pair of Christian Louboutin heels. The look was amped up with chunky gold-toned studs and a couple of rings. For makeup and hair, she went for a middle-parted messy bun with tendrils, a flawless dewy base, bold brows, mascara-laden eyes, and a coral pout that added the right glam to the look. If you are game for OTT party dresses this season, Kriti’s Zimmerman dress is just the perfect inspiration.
Kriti Sanon in a Helen Anthony outfit
Kriti Sanon redefines formal dressing as she steps out in a Helen Anthony suit paired with statement shorts. The unexpectedly sartorial ensemble is a mood as Sukriti Grover takes a risqué route by skipping on a shirt and going with a waistcoat featuring a low-cut neckline paired with a matching checkered blazer and shorts. The classic long-line checkered blazer featured notched lapels, lengthened sleeves, and gold-toned buttons. Instead of a typical formal suit, the coordinated set featured a pair of checkered shorts that added a hint of fun to her look.
Kriti Sanon kept the rest of the look simple with minimal accessories with a pair of gold hoops and a ring that came as no surprise. The star also made a big statement by pairing her look with a pair of snake-printed lace-up heels in tan. For makeup and hair, Kriti went minimal and tied her hair into a neat ponytail along with a dewy face, coral lips, and volumizing mascara. Take cues from the star and invest in an edgy three-piece suit to stand out this party season.
