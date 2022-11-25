Kriti Sanon in Helen Anthony and Zimmerman outfits delivers bookmark-worthy glam party looks

Kriti Sanon takes the fashion world by storm as she gears up for the release of her latest film Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan. For the screening and promotional events of the movie, Sanon has been sporting a versatile range of statement-making OOTDs that include classic sarees, bold dresses, and everything in between. For her latest appearances, Kriti was seen slaying Zimmerman’s asymmetrical mini dress with hand-applied 3D molded stars throughout the bodice and a Helen Anthony ensemble. Scroll on to find out all about the looks.

Kriti Sanon in a Zimmerman Dress

Kriti Sanon proves she has certainly mastered the art of party dressing as she steps out in Zimmermann’s Celestial Zodiac Asymmetrical Sheath Dress worth Rs. 276,999. The Zimmerman mini dress exudes every bit of glamour with its statement-making hand-applied 3D molded stars throughout the bodice. Kriti certainly proves if the memo says party look, you just cannot go wrong with an OTT minidress. The head-turning mini dress was in a statement-making rose-gold shade accentuated with 3D embroidery all over the bodice and beyond to deliver an asymmetrical hemline which makes it a perfect dance party dress. The sheath dress features a fitted silhouette with a high neckline, lengthened sleeves, and accentuated puffy shoulders that create a fierce yet feminine look.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover styled the dress with a matching pair of Christian Louboutin heels. The look was amped up with chunky gold-toned studs and a couple of rings. For makeup and hair, she went for a middle-parted messy bun with tendrils, a flawless dewy base, bold brows, mascara-laden eyes, and a coral pout that added the right glam to the look. If you are game for OTT party dresses this season, Kriti’s Zimmerman dress is just the perfect inspiration.

Kriti’s glam party look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?