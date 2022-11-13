Kriti Sanon in Kanika Goyal Label's all-denim outfit defines a slay story; Yay or Nay?

Where there is denim, there is no trouble. This fabric is good, warm, and chic always. There are so many ensembles on the deck getting all the attention and this denim creation didn't miss its quota. The story of visual proofs provided by Kriti Sanon reads to us as hot right now. Looking effortlessly A+, her latest denim-on-denim look for Bhediya movie promotions was a leg up in the denim trend. Why do you wonder? Look at those jeans and your answer is right there.

Kanika Goyal Label run by the designer is often our book for when we want edgy, bold, and eccentric ensembles. A name is known so well for the play of embellishments, patterns, baggy fits, and so on, her outfits can be best described as ones that can offer fashion statements. We have some favourite style memories from the past when a new mommy-in-town, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport in floral jeans and Ananya Panday in a houndstooth-printed suit.

Now, this is everything and it evidently is our new favourite. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti rocked this casual but mostly uber-sporty look to the airport. Keeping it fashionable, spot-on and a team to go glam with, these were picked up from the designer's Spring Summer 2023 collection. It included a tight-fitted monotone black sports bra which was topped off with an oversized zipper jacket that had large pockets and long sleeves. Very autumn-friendly too, but zip it up if you want to stay warm.

Kriti Sanon in everything denim and chic from Kanika Goyal Label