Kriti Sanon in Kika Vargas dress and Seema Gujral saree serves on-fire glam in white

It's interesting how fashion trains can never run out of fuel. With an over-rush of trends and options, you can board the best at any time. Get your seats and take the journey forward throughout March that is meant to be merry and later on. Don't know where to be right now? It's natural to be perplexed but there is a fabulously chic dress and saree you may desire as much as we do right now. Kriti Sanon, we adore you and your latest looks.

Any guesses why we do love these? Call it anything but never a party and wedding (glam)-pooper. Juggling stylishly between movie promotions and award nights, she looked radiantly good in her monotone white outfits as styled by Sukriti Grover. We think all is divine and drool some here and just as how smashing good 2022 was for the actress in sheer sarees, there is clearly no stopping in 2023 either. Not that we're looking forward to it because if that's a Kriti signature style, how can we not love it?

Kriti Sanon looks stylish in two white outfits

Spinning statement was her Kika Vargas knee-length dress. Made in the name of the new season collection, her knee-length 'Lori bubble' outfit is designed from taffeta. We're totally not surprised that it is suitable also for a date and brunch, the sleeveless Rs. 81,598.69 number from the SS23 collection features two tiers, asymmetric ruffles and a high-low hem. Who needs extremely loud-hued stilettos? When metallic stilettos from Christian Louboutin enter, all else fades out from our minds. Don't miss out on accessories like drop earrings and rings that are easy on the eye and a great wearable with most of your outfits.

We can never say no to a saree and definitely not to a wedding invite. Dazzle in a peal-perfect creation by Seema Gujral. The 32-year-old's Rs. 64,000 tulle attire had a stunning amount of embellishments such as crystals, pearls and sequins. She wore her see-through saree with a long-sleeved and plunging neckline cropped blouse adorned with a sequinned hem. Needledust juttis, rings and studded earrings were fanciful accessories. If playing with hairstyles is your favourite fun thing to do, check out her sleek low ponytail and bun look. Just saying, never forget your mascara.

