Kriti Sanon in Manish Malhotra's saree serves lessons on how to glam up a classic sheer saree

Recently spotted in a stunning Manish Malhotra saree, Kriti Sanon serves lessons on how to style a sheer saree in style. Scroll on for complete outfit details.

by Ayushi Balani   |  Published on Oct 29, 2022 06:01 PM IST  |  4.1K
Kriti Sanon was recently spotted in a stunning Manish Malhotra saree at a promotional event for her upcoming film Bhediya’s latest song Thumkeshwari with co-star Varun Dhawan. For the event, the Bhediya actress stepped out in a gorgeous aquamarine saree by none other than Manish Malhotra. Take saree styling cues from the Bhediya actress. Read ahead for the complete breakdown of Kriti Sanon’s saree look. 

Kriti Sanon in Manish Malhotra's saree

Kriti Sanon in a sheer Manish Malhotra saree

The classic sheer saree gracefully pulled off by Kriti Sanon stood out because of her unique ice-blue shade. The designer georgette saree featured a silver border with intricate sequin detailing along with white embroidery. She carried her saree in a classic traditional style with a pleated pallu on the shoulder. Another element of the saree that certainly amped up the look was her embellished bralette-style blouse that featured a plunging neckline and matching sequin work and white embroidery. To accentuate her aesthetic, Kriti went with a matching small bindi and decided to let down her gorgeous lightly blow-dried brown hair with a middle partition. 

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan for Bhediya Promotions

For the accessories, Kriti went with a stunning pair of studded oxidized silver earrings and embellished bracelets.  (Jewellery: Yuvaan Jewels by Jiya, Aquamarine Jewellery, karishma.joolry) To complete her traditional look, she went with embroidered juttis from Needle Dust. For her makeup, she went with a glam face that included neutral eye shadow, subtle pink lips, black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, defined brows, and a dewy finish. While Varun Dhawan was spotted in a statement buttoned-up beige kurta jacket that featured embellishments, bandhgala style, and full sleeves. He casually decided to keep it half buttoned and styled it with faux leather pants, a quirky silver chain, and chunky black shoes. 

Take cues from the Bhediya actress for a head-turning look when you decide to style your classic sheer saree.

Kriti's sheer saree gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Credits: Image Credits: Manav Manglani, Instagram,

