Kriti Sanon in Versace joggers and Celine sneakers sports a cool airport look; Yay or Nay?

Joggers work for all kinds of travel. We don't know if that makes sense to you, but joggers mean the world to us. Why? The answer is straight and simple, it's comfortable and when it's the cosiest, it's something we would love to don in and out of our house. In the days when going on holidays are common again, can we be surprised that we would never stop being glued to joggers? Kriti Sanon's airport look post her Monaco vacation with her family proves no eyes are safe from looking at a cool look.

She's back in Mumbai and her outfit looks quite quirky with prints. Who wouldn't know? It's a style detail, very Kriti signature-like. There's something offbeat, or high-impact visual element, be it with colours, prints, fittings, or forms. Bringing the same again and we wish we could just take her Versace pants. Would you step away from these warm and chic-looking joggers? We wouldn't dare to tiptoe from raving about its best benefits.