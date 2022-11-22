Kriti Sanon in Vesper dress and Christian Louboutins makes it official that cut-out is the style of the season

Let’s face it, It doesn’t really take expert eyes to catch that cut-out silhouettes are spiking this season. Stepping on to the trend, Kriti Sanon proved a dress can be feisty and feminine. Time and again the actress has proved she is the queen of party looks. Right from dopamine-inducing neon looks to sultry satin ones, the actress has slayed them all. But contrary to her signature style that’s more inclined towards vibrant colors, this time the Bhediya actress made a striking appearance with her latest monotone dress with sartorial cutout details. Keep reading to decode the complete look.

Kriti Sanon in a black cutout midi dress by Vesper

Believe it or not, a black bodycon dress is a glamorous uniform everyone must have in their wardrobe. In fact, Kriti Sanon with her latest look proved, we must reach out for a classic black dress for those important cocktail evenings that just cannot go wrong. While Kriti is reviving a bodycon look she is not the one that goes basic with her wardrobe choices, The classic midi dress features a brilliant body-hugging silhouette that showcased Kriti's slender body which was further accentuated with cutouts in all the right places. Curated with viscose nylon, and spandex the Vesper Kenzie Black Cut-out Midaxi Dress is the perfect main character dress when you are the woman of the hour. The long-sleeved midi dress features attractive front cut-out details, a button collar fastening at the back that gives a halter neck illusion, and invisible back zip.

A closer look