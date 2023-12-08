Kriti Sanon is a black-tie girl as she serves fierceness in a midi-dress with side slit

Kriti Sanon, celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most talented and beautiful actresses, recently captivated her audience with a stunning display of elegance and fierceness. In a captivating black and white midi-dress, the talented Do Patti actress effortlessly blended classic sophistication with modern style, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts alike in awe. This timeless black-tie ensemble showcases the beautiful diva’s impeccable taste and fashion finesse. We’re head-over-heels in love!

So, without further ado, let’s dive deeper into the glorious details of Kriti Sanon’s timeless, classic, and formal black tie attire that left all of us begging and swooning, to understand how she was able to create such an elegant yet stylish fit.

Kriti Sanon looks stylish and suave in a black and white midi dress

The Mimi actress chose to wear a black and white monochromatic black tie dress, created by Lobbster, approximately worth Rs. 36,105, which fits her like a glove. The formal dress had a collared crisp sleeveless white shirt-like top and a black calf-length skirt-like lower half. It also has a wrapped drape-like style and a sultry side slit that adds a layer of fierceness to the Raabta actress’ outfit. Meanwhile, the gorgeous midi-dress also has an attached black tie to give the ensemble a harmonious appeal. The Luka Chuppi actress also chose to complete her outfit with glossy pointed-toed black-heeled pumps, giving her outfit a formal and harmonious aesthetic.

Advertisement

The classy and timeless dress also hugs Sanon’s curves to perfection and accentuates as well as highlights her well-toned body. Kriti also took the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble as she chose to pair it with simple pearl droplet earrings with a contemporary and elegant design with matching gold rings, to match the Heropanti actress’ ensemble’s elegance. The gorgeous diva also chose to leave her hair open and style it into a sleek and straight look with a side parting and outward curves at the edge of her hairstyle which beautifully cascaded down her back and framed her face to sheer perfection.

Kriti Sanon’s fierce makeup game was also visibly on fleek

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress’ makeup game was also visibly on point. Her super subtle yet classy and dewy makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and highlighter at all the right places, with the perfect and glossy nude-colored lipstick to complete the look, which not only complemented but also elevated Kriti’s entire ensemble to a total 10. It adds a layer of panache to her ensemble. In a symphony of grace and style, the Shehzada actress’ choice of a monochromatic black tie dress by Lobbster, coupled with meticulous accessories and a flawless makeup game, stands as a testament to her fashion prowess.

Her outfit's harmonious blend of classic elements and contemporary aesthetics defines a new standard of elegance. As we applaud the subtle yet impactful details of her ensemble, it becomes evident that Kriti Sanon has not only showcased a fashion statement but has also set a benchmark for timeless, sophisticated glamor in the realm of Bollywood fashion. So, what did you think of the diva’s classy ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this? Share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan is a true fashion chameleon as she channels elegance in yellow ethnic suit and bindi