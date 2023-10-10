Kriti Sanon is more glamorous than your average jet-setter and her latest airport look is PROOF

Have you ever wondered how Kriti Sanon consistently manages to exude an air of elegance and sophistication, no matter where she goes? With each public appearance, the talented Bhediya actress reaffirms her status as a fashion icon, leaving us in awe of her style prowess. In a world of jet-setters and glamorous celebrities, the Raabta actress stands out as a shining star, and the Ganapath actress’ latest airport look serves as undeniable proof of her unmatched fashion sensibilities.

So, without further ado, join us as we unravel the secret behind the Shehzada actress’ ability to always look impeccably put together, and delve into the details of her latest airport ensemble that leaves us all mesmerized. Let’s dive right in.

Here’s how Kriti Sanon elevated basic wear with a modern twist

The Dilwale actress was recently spotted at the airport, wearing a fabulous ensemble where she merged varied aesthetics to achieve a rather classy and modernized ensemble. The diva chose to wear slightly loose and long flared denim jeans with a straight and loose fit for comfortable travels which was, of course, a super wise decision. The talented Mimi actress further decided to pair this high-waisted wonder with a basic dark blue t-shirt to complete her ensemble. But that’s not all, the classy diva went one step ahead to layer her simplistic outfit with a formal oversized black blazer which had a rather comfortable fit. The diva also chose to fold its sleeves to add a new flannel pattern. This elevated her ensemble beyond compare, making her look supremely put-together, don’t you agree?

The Adipurush actress then chose to complete her travel-ready ensemble with comfortable yet classy black sneakers as well as a black belt to bring her entire look together. The incredibly talented actress further chose to walk the path to minimalism with her accessory choices. she chose to wear simple Gen-Z-approved small gold hoop earrings to elevate her ensemble. The talented diva also added a matching ring for a harmonious effect. This was again, a very wise decision because it kept the focus fixated on her expertly helmed outfit. Doesn’t she look seriously classy? We’re totally impressed.

Coming to the Heropanti actress’ hair and makeup look. The incredible actress chose to leave her hair open and style it into a sleek, straight look which perfectly framed her face and added to her classy aesthetic. On the other hand, the Luka Chuppi actress also made the bold decision to go with a no-makeup look with just a dab of mascara and lip gloss. This helped the diva flaunt her natural beauty and prove that you don’t need a million to look like a million. In a world where fashion is a canvas for self-expression, the talented actress painted a picture of sheer elegance and style with every appearance. Her airport look, characterized by the fusion of varied aesthetics, serves as an inspiration to fashion enthusiasts, everywhere. The diva’s latest airport ensemble stands as a testament to her ability to elevate even the simplest of outfits into a fashion statement.

With grace, poise, confidence, and a touch of individuality, Sanon has once again proven that she is not just a jet-setter but a true trendsetter in the world of fashion. So, what did you think of her outfit? Share your thoughts right away!

