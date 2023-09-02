Kriti Sanon is the Param Sundari in a beautiful ivory lehenga-saree by Ritika Mirchandani

Kriti Sanon is an actress who is known for her exceptional ability to always look her best, no matter what she wears. She can look beyond gorgeous in everything, from casual wear around town to party wear for events and especially ethnic wear. We’re obsessed with her style, confidence, and fashion sense. The Mimi actress recently made heads turn at the NBT Utsav event when she appeared in a mesmerizing ivory-white lehenga-saree ensemble. The talented Heopanti actress exuded grace and charm as she showcased an outfit that epitomized elegance and sophistication.

So, without further ado, why don’t we delve into the details of The Ganapath actress’ classy ivory-on-ivory outfit and find out how she was able to fashionably draw everybody’s attention without saying a single word?

Kriti Sanon looked beyond beautiful in the ivory-white lehenga saree

This Dilwale actress’ ethereal attire was a pre-stitched lehenga-saree by the renowned designer Ritika Mirchandani. It featured a fitted full-sleeve blouse with shoulder pads, delicate bobbin lace surface embroidery, and intricate cutwork. The highlight of the outfit was the geometrically designed lehenga-saree, which draped gracefully around the Raabta diva. The pallu of the saree featured delicate lace edges, adding a subtle yet enchanting element to the overall look. The floor-length skirt created a mesmerizing train that billowed behind giving her an aura of timeless elegance.

Notably, the outfit allowed the Bhediya actress to flaunt her perfectly toned midriff. Safe to say, such grandeur and elegance came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 2,78,000. The Ganpath actress’ stylist, Sukriti Grover, demonstrated impeccable taste by keeping the accessories minimalistic yet contemporary. She opted for small, Gen-Z-approved hoop earrings and a matching ring from Dolsun Jewels. Meanwhile, to further complement the attire, the Luka Chuppi actress sported a well-defined makeup look. Her flawless eyeliner and mascara highlighted cheekbones, and glossy nude lipstick elevated the overall look, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication.

So, it’s quite safe to say that the Adipurush actress’ recent appearance was nothing short of spectacular. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress’ choice of Ritika Mirchandani’s ivory lehenga-saree, combined with minimalistic yet elegant accessories and a flawless makeup look was an elegant affair.

So, what did you think of her outfit? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen pairs Phillip Lim’s mini dress with an expensive Chanel bag for an ultimate party look