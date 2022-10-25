Kriti Sanon kept her Diwali outfits lit as ever with a striking slay of ethnic looks
Kriti Sanon was the love and light we caught over the past week. It was magical and we're glad we took lots of notes. Check it out here!
We are not done yet with what the internet offered. We saw a blast of ethnic looks as Bollywood celebrities' desi glam stint over the past week was a little too joyous. Kriti Sanon too kept up with the memo for Diwali parties in desi ensembles from saree to Anarkali and lehenga. There was everything and that's probably why we are still so mesmerised by the Adipurush actress's sartorial line. Convinced to put the best serve forward? Here is where your notes can get built.
4 of Kriti Sanon's outfits for Diwali:
The Mimi actress's explorations with sarees have gotten chicer this time around. For one of the stunning nights, she was seen in a lilac Manish Malhotra see-through net saree. Her embroidered saree had a scalloped border and her tight-fitted blouse with double straps and embellishments was magical with embellishments used. A well-embraced look with lovely drop earrings. Sparkles became a thing again!
We rate this look as a MOOD on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.
Kriti frequents anarkalis like no other. And, she does it the best. The 32-year-old rocked a bottle-green Sureena Chowdhri velvet ensemble which had a full-length kurta and a dupatta. Both are beautifully embroidered with zari, bead, and sitara work. The heavy embroidery does a great job here. Can we blame anyone for how gripping it looks together with minimal accessories?
This ethnic look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.
The Bhediya actress flexed flawless flower power with her Anushree Reddy lehenga. It had a V plunging neckline blouse, a high-waisted skirt, and an organza dupatta. Looks fresh, perfect, and pretty with the choice of colours and sequin embroidery. You could also have this doubled up as your look for a daytime wedding especially the one closer to a beach. The knotted bun, chunky pastel earrings, and a single, big ring do justice to this look.
Kriti's lehenga look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.
When glitter and pink got to see the light of the night. So wholly festive and stylish, the Raabta actress rocked a sheer saree which was had silver embroidery done in stripes. This was clubbed with a strappy blouse. It looked dreamy with a feathered hem. When Kriti hits a party, it's the most glam moment. Jhumkas and a bangle backed her desi look.
Kriti's pink look gets a MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.
Can you rate Kriti's desi looks on our #OMB scale as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).
