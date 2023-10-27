Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani to Fatima Sana Shaikh; 5 celeb-approved pristine white sarees by Manish Malhotra

The appeal of white is definitely pristine. This color's immaculate and faultless nature is truly beautiful. Whether it's a white western suit or a white traditional clothing, it has an unmistakable appeal about it. White has the ability to convey sheer beauty and sophistication, elegantly creating a statement.

Manish Malhotra understands how to make our divas glow when it comes to Bollywood fashion! Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Fatima Sana Shaikh have all donned gorgeous saree designs by the designer. His designs are the height of sophistication, seamlessly merging classic saree designs with a contemporary touch. With Manish Malhotra’s couture or designs, every actress has transformed into a vision of grace, exuding their own distinct flair, while sporting his stunning saree creations.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's stunning white saree ensemble. The actress looked lovely in this gorgeous nine-yard drape, which easily enhanced her attractiveness. The net fabric saree was a sight to behold, with beautiful chikankari embroidery adorning its whole body. The elaborate workmanship enhanced the ensemble's beauty and refinement. A sleeveless blouse was worn with the saree, perfectly matching the whole outfit. The blouse had a traditional round collar, which added a touch of simplicity to the combination while allowing the saree to shine.

Kriti Sanon

While Kriti Sanon's saree was stunning, it was her blouse that truly stole the stage. The shirt, which was decorated with layers of glossy pearls, was magnificent. The pearls offered a hint of glitz and elegance while making a strong statement. Not only did the blouse stand out, but the saree itself was embellished with pearls, adding to its allure. Kriti Sanon looked stunning in her ethereal white saree, demonstrating her great fashion sense.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's gorgeous white saree by Manish Malhotra. This stunning saree was wrapped in a distinctive manner, with a low pallu delicately tucked on her shoulders, producing a mesmerizing shape. The white saree was a piece of art in and of itself, with elaborate decorations embellishing the border, providing a touch of glitz and shine. A white blouse was worn with the saree and completed the look flawlessly. The V-neck blouse had stylish half sleeves and silver decorations, which added a touch of charm to the design.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor chose a white tulle saree that emanated pure elegance this time. The identical pearls adorned on the saree drew everyone's attention, providing a sense of grandeur to the combination. The saree was paired with a blouse that grabbed the show with its unusual elements. The sweetheart neckline offered a romantic touch, perfectly matching the saree's airy mood. But it was the half cape sleeves that really made the blouse stand out, giving drama and individuality to the entire design. Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in her white saree.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked stunning in a satin white saree that was nothing short of magical. This saree, like the previous ones, had pearl decorations that added a sense of beauty and grandeur. The huge pearl lace stitched along the border, however, made this saree unique, oozing regal beauty. An immaculate white blouse was worn with the saree and completed the look wonderfully. The sweetheart neckline and thick straps offered a romantic and sophisticated touch. To top it all off, the blouse was embellished with white pearls stitched in a mesmerizing geometrical design, which added to the entire appeal.

While we've been talking about Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Shanaya Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh's gorgeous saree ensembles, each of them brought their own distinct appeal to the table, making the decision extremely difficult.

If made to select one, we’d go with Kareena Kapoor's white Manish Malhotra saree which was eye-catching. The low pallu draped across the shoulders, as well as the elaborate decorations on the border, made it a true showpiece.

Which saree by Manish Malhotra did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below!

